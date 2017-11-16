Black Friday Deals, Tips + More!

Shop until you drop—literally—is no longer the Black Friday mantra. Malls and many big box stores have scaled back their Thanksgiving hours while extending the deals—early, late, and online to offer many ways to save without joining a stampede or camping out in a parking lot. One of the scheduling trends this year is stores opening for a few hours in the evening on Thanksgiving, then closing around midnight and re-opening early in the morning on Black Friday. Target, Rosedale and Southdale Center are among the shopping destinations adopting that split shift.

But if your Thanksgiving traditions include drinking coffee in line at Kohl's smack in the middle of the night, that's happening, too. Here’s the scoop.

Thanksgiving Day Store Openings

2 p.m.: JC Penney

3 p.m.: Old Navy (some locations only; one hour earlier than last year), Herberger's (open all night)

5 p.m.: Kohl’s (open all night), Toys R Us (open all night), Best Buy Macy’s

6 p.m-Midnight: Target, Ridgedale Center

6 p.m.-1 a.m.: Southdale Center, Best Buy

6 p.m.-2 a.m.: Albertville Premium Outlets, Dick's Sporting Goods

Open all day on Thanksgiving: Walgreens

Overnight Shopping

Want to bargain shop in the middle of the night? Go here:

6 p.m. on Thanksgiving-10 p.m. on Black Friday: Twin Cities Premium Outlets

6 p.m.-though Friday night closing time: Wal-Mart

Plus: Herberger's, Kohl's, Toys R Us

Thanksgiving Day Closures

Mall of America, Galleria, REI (also Black Friday), Rosedale Center Barnes & Noble, Costco, Bed Bath and Beyond, DSW, Nordstrom, Sam’s Club, Marshall’s, Burlington Coat Factory, Crate & Barrel, T.J. Maxx, Jo-Ann Fabric and Crafts, Pier 1, Home Depot, Patagonia

Black Friday Early Openings

5 a.m.: Mall of America, Menards

6 a.m.: Target; Southdale Center; Albertville Premium Outlets; Rosedale Center; Eden Prairie Center; Macy’s; Bed Bath and Beyond (most locations)

7 a.m.: Old Navy; Marshall’s

9 a.m.: Galleria; Costco

Our Favorite Deals

Best Buy: $200 KitchenAid mixers, several deals on Sony 4K HD Ultra TVs

Old Navy: 50 percent off your entire purchase

Kohl’s: 70-75 percent off jewelry, 60-70 percent off bedding sets and quilts, 50-75 percent off shoes and boots

Target: 50 percent off Beats earbuds, save $50 on Fitbits, 50 percent off games and select toys, $5-$10 pajama sets

Macy’s: $20 women’s shoes and boots, $70 designer down coats, $10 select fragrance and beauty gift sets, 75 percent off fine rugs

Amazon: Save $20-$30 on Amazon Echo, Fire, and Kindle products

Local Alternatives to Black Friday

Big-box retailers aren't the only game going for the holiday. Here’s where to shop and play locally this Black Friday.

#OptOutside: All 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas have free admission on Black Friday. dnr.state.mn.us

Light Up The Lake: Check out live reindeer, letters to Santa, a candy cane hunt, holiday music, and a tree lighting ceremony in downtown Wayzata. 4-7 p.m., The Depot, 402 E. Lake St., Wayzata, wayzata.org/lightupthelake

Sleepyhead Downtown Doorbusters: Downtown Stillwater remains vehemently opposed to early-morning shopping frenzies, which is why all stores will open at 9 a.m. with holiday shopping deals, treats, and a visit from Santa. 9 a.m.-8 p.m., downtown Stillwater, discoverstillwater.com

Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt: The annual open-air market kicks off on Black Friday, with local artisans and food vendors, live music, a kids’ corner, and plenty of post-holiday beer. 10 am.-7p.m. November 24-25 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. November 26, parking lot behind Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd St., Excelsior, excelsiorchristkindlsmarkt.com

Minneapolis Institute of Art: The Store at Mia is opening extra-early on Black Friday: 6 a.m., to be exact. Shoppers will receive 20 percent off all purchases and free admission to “Eyewitness Views: Making History in 18th-Century Europe”, plus complimentary coffee and treats from Agra Culture. Deals from 6-10 a.m., museum open until 9 p.m., 2400 Third Ave. S., Mpls, new.artsmia.org

Indeed Brewing: Indeed has deals on new apparel, pints and growlers, and coloring books (yes, coloring books); plus snacks and drawings. Specials are in-store only. Noon-8 p.m., 711 15th Ave. NE, Mpls.

Holidazzle: The new Minneapolis holiday tradition in Loring Park will include dozens of local artisans and makers, a skating rink, local entertainers, classic holiday movies, visits from Santa, giveaways, drinks and treats, and a few surprises along the way. Thursday-Sunday, November 24-December 23, Loring Park, holidazzle.com

FinnStyle: Who says shopping local only happens in-store? Locally based Scandinavian retailer FinnStyle will offer 20 percent off sitewide, plus daily deals of up to 60 percent. Free gift with purchase! finnstyle.com

Minneapolis Craft Market's Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday: Minneapolis Craft Market’s local alternative to Black Friday celebrates Sociable Cider Werks’ fourth anniversary with live music, new ciders, 15 makers, and food vendors. November 24-25, Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Mpls.

Taylors Falls Lighting Festival: #OptOutside with a few group hike options, or shop local at a craft market. The day ends with the Grand Lighting Parade, during which all the holiday lights will turn on downtown. Santa wouldn’t miss it. November 24-26, downtown Taylors Falls, lightingfestival.com

Pop-Up Taproom: The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes will partner with OMNI Brewing Co. for a pop-up taproom all day on Black Friday. They’ll host (lots of) beer, music, deals on growlers and merch, and games to play on shopping breaks. The first 50 attendees get a free pint token. 8 a.m.-11 p.m., across from H&M, 12459 Elm Creek Blvd. N., Maple Grove, shoppesatarborlakes.com