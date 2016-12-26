Best Boutique Post-Holiday Sales

× Expand Processed with VSCO with f2 preset

The food has been devoured, the presents have been opened, and the relaxing has been accomplished. Now the only thing left to do is treat yourself more…at even bigger discounts than we saw before Christmas. Now is the perfect time to become a planner and stock up on decorations and décor for next holiday season. But you’ll find much more than seasonal merchandise on sale this week, from big box to boutique. Here are some of the local post-holiday sales on our must-shop list this week.

Bean + Ro: Find holiday merchandise at 70 percent off, and fall and winter merchandise at 50. 4617 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, beanandro.com

Bibelot Shops: All holiday merchandise is 50 percent off, and it never lasts long! Four Twin Cities locations, bibelotshops.com

bluebird boutique: Enjoy 50 to 75 percent off select fall and winter goods. 3909 W 50th St., Edina, bluebirdboutique.com

Bumbershute: The sale has already begun, with many fall items at 50 percent off and staying that way through the holidays. 5014 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-475-2684, bumbershute.com

Corset Styling & Fashion Boutique: Semi-Annual Clearance Sale run Dec. 27-Jan. 7. All fall, winter, spring, and summer clothing, shoes, and accessories will be 50 to 75 percent off. 5400 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-224-2495, corsetstyling.com

Epitome Papers: The Post-Holiday Sale starts at 8 a.m. Dec. 26 with 50 percent off seasonal merchandise and 25 percent off storewide through Dec. 31. 270 Water St., Excelsior, 952-777-3620, epitomepapers.com

Flirt Semi-Annual Sale: The trusted sale is here again, with luxe lingerie half off though Dec. 31. 177 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, flirt-boutique.com

Max's: The Semi-Annual Sale runs through Jan. 14 with the best deals of the year—several cases full of jewelry, gourmet chocolates, and home décor at 30 to 80 percent off. 3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, stylebymax.com

Mona Williams: Apparel, accessories and gifts are 25 percent off the already marked down prices. Mall of America (first floor, near Nordstrom), monawilliams.com

Merriment: They’ll be marking most items down in preparation for new shipments in January, so you can expect some good deals on home décor and more. 803 Bielenberg Drive, Woodbury, merrimentadornments.com

Pacifier: Find all holiday merchandise, discontinued diaper bags, car seats, and strollers at 50 percent off, and winter clothing and shoes at 40 percent off. Three locations, including 219 N. 2nd St., Ste. 102, Mpls., 612-623-8123, pacifier.me

Patina: Find all holiday merchandise discounted. Several metro locations, patinastores.com

Pharmacie: Seasonal goods will be as much as 70 percent off through January 8th, and sofas are 15 percent off through the entire month of January. 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., pharmaciempls.com

Proper & Prim: New Year’s Eve is coming right up, and all of the sparkly and shimmery party ware is sale through Dec. 31. 2743 Lyndale Ave S. #1b, Mpls., properprim.com

Pumpz: If you’ve had your eyes on designer shoes or bags, now’s your chance to strike. Everything that has been 30 percent off will jump to 50 percent off, and new marked downs have been added. Galleria, Edina, pumpzco.com

Roe Wolfe Holiday Sale: Through New Year’s Eve, get 15 percent off when you spend $25, 20 percent off when you spend $50, or 25 percent off when you spend $125 or more. 121 N. 1st St., Mpls., roewolfe.com

Room & Board’s Annual Clearance Event: If you’re in the market for furniture, this is the sale to hit first, as the best deals go fast. Get 20 to 50 percent off all discontinued floor samples including sofas, tables, and more from the Minneapolis-based company. 7010 France Ave. S., Edina, roomandboard.com

Statement Boutique: Buy one, get one 50 percent off regular priced items during the Post-Holiday Sale, Dec. 26 to Dec. 28. 212 Third Ave. N., Mpls., thestatementstore.com

Stephanie’s: The more you buy, the more you save during the Warm up to Winter Sale—20 percent off one item, 30 percent off two, 40 percent off three or more. (Some exclusions apply.) Dec. 26 to Jan. 8. 758 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, stephaniesshop.com

Trappings: All seasonal clothing, accessories, and gifts are 30 to 50 percent off. 404 Penn Ave. S., Mpls., facebook.com/shoptrappings

Victory: Holiday merchandise will be half off starting Dec. 26. 3505 W. 44th St., Mpls., shopvictory.com

Uptown MN: Sadly this will be their last week in Ridgedale, but in preparation the entire store is 50 percent off (all final sale). Ridgedale Center, uptownmn.com