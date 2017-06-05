Bean + Ro's New Digs

After six years on Excelsior Boulevard in St. Louis Park, gift and stationery boutique Bean + Ro has packed up its Yeti Coolers and moved to Edina. The sunny new space at 45th and France (just a block up from Convention Grill) finally gives this burgeoning boutique the room to stretch and display its colorful, preppy apparel, accessories, and gifts for the home, table, nursery, pool and party.

Custom invitations and paper goods remain a big part of the business. Custom framing, which is how Bean + Ro got its start, as an extension of co-owner Elissa Kadue’s photography business, is now handled on site by Callahan Framing Co.

It's the start of a promising second chapter for the local boutique that is there for your every occasion. 4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411, beanandro.com