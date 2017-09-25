10 Tips for Shopping the ASID MN Sample Sale

Minnesota's chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers hosts its largest designer furnishing sample sale this weekend at International Market Square with 50 to 80 percent off everything from high-end lighting, rugs, and art. It's a great chance to save, but can be overwhelming for the unprepared. We asked ASID MN for 10 tips to shop the sample sale like a pro.

1. You can sleep in.

There is no need to arrive extra early, since preview shopping is not available. Sales begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 29, and not a minute earlier.

2. Bring a credit card.

Cash and checks are not accepted.

3. No trailers or trucks needed.

Delivery service is available for an additional charge, though you can carry home yourself if you’d like.

4. To avoid crowds, shop on Saturday.

There are still many items available, and generally not as many shoppers the second day of the sale.

5. Parking is free and easy.

Free parking is available in several surface lots surrounding the IMS building.

6. Don’t shop on an empty stomach.

On Friday, you can have lunch at Market Square Bistro by D’Amico – make a reservation in advance by calling (612) 238-4095. Shel Bea’s delicatessen at IMS is open both days with a selection of soups, salads and sandwiches.

7. All are welcome.

You don’t have to be an interior designer to visit IMS – especially not during the sample sale. Even participating showrooms where sales normally require an interior designer are offering select items for public purchase during the Sample Sale.

8. Don’t be afraid to explore.

Be sure to visit every corner of IMS. Showrooms will be open on each floor, so be sure to hit all levels, otherwise you may miss some of the best deals. With more than 145 showrooms, studios, shops and galleries, International Market Square is the largest home and commercial interior design marketplace in the Upper Midwest.

9. Do your homework.

Visit ASID MN's Facebook page and follow its Twitter feed for a preview of some deals so you'll know what to look for when you arrive at the sale.

10. Take a detour within IMS.

The sale isn't the only thing to see at the historic IMS. Built in 1905, the building initially served as the Northwestern Knitting manufacturing facility and later, headquarters to Musingwear Inc. Don't miss the double helix staircase at the far end of the building closest to Lyndale Ave and the Farmer’s Market. It makes a beautiful photograph.

The ASID MN Sample Sale is Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at International Market Square, 275 Market St., Mpls.