Art and Work Apparel Collide for New Brand Alice Riot

Three years ago, local businesswoman Kelly Groehler couldn’t decide what to wear to a job interview. After flicking through her closet of monochromatic pencil skirts and sheath dresses, she decided she wanted something a little more creative, a little more her—but nothing in online shops or her own collection fit the bill. Soon after, artist Kate Iverson (who Groehler followed on Instagram) posted a photo of her painting “Riot No. 2.” “I literally shouted, ‘I want that as a skirt!’” Groehler says. Iverson made her the skirt—and it led to an entire collection.

Groehler and Iverson’s new fashion line, Alice Riot, launches online on February 22. The line is focused toward professional women, like Groehler, who are sick of black suits and crave a little color in their closets. Classic wardrobe elements like midi skirts, scarves large enough to wear as a hijab or turban, and sheath dresses, will feature limited-edition prints by contemporary female artists. The first collection’s designs come from Iverson’s own paintings. All garments (except the 100 percent crepe silk scarves) are made of wrinkle-free material and come in an inclusive size range, from XS to 3XL. “It was important to us that we create something flattering for many body types, and that Alice Riot be something that all women can enjoy,” Iverson says.

The Alice Riot collection is available Thursday, Feb. 22 at indiegogo.com. For more information, visit aliceriot.com.