Alexa, What's the Deal With Amazon Prime Day?

While it's not (yet) quite considered a national holiday, productivity is certain to lag while online shopping skyrockets during Amazon Prime Day this Tuesday. Now in its third year, the sale Amazon invented as "Black Friday in July," offering its biggest discounts of the year, has become legendary, prompting hundreds of millions of orders from the website and prompting other retailers to launch sales of their own to compete.

Amazon will offer more than 100,000 deals on products ranging from Xboxes and TVs, to pet care, to beauty products, and even on products like LaCroix water and Häagen-Dazs. We know, this is dangerous.

To ensure you make the most of Amazon Prime Day, here are some tips: