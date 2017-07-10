Alexa, What's the Deal With Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon App available on iTunes
While it's not (yet) quite considered a national holiday, productivity is certain to lag while online shopping skyrockets during Amazon Prime Day this Tuesday. Now in its third year, the sale Amazon invented as "Black Friday in July," offering its biggest discounts of the year, has become legendary, prompting hundreds of millions of orders from the website and prompting other retailers to launch sales of their own to compete.
Amazon will offer more than 100,000 deals on products ranging from Xboxes and TVs, to pet care, to beauty products, and even on products like LaCroix water and Häagen-Dazs. We know, this is dangerous.
To ensure you make the most of Amazon Prime Day, here are some tips:
- In order to access the deals on Amazon Prime, you must be a Prime member. Not one yet? Fear not. There’s still time today to sign up for the free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. You’ll have access to all the deals that long-term Prime members will get, and if you’re not looking to be a long-term member get this, you can always cancel the membership before the free trial ends. Shh…
- Own Alexa already? Lucky you. Alexa owners will get you access to more than 100 exclusive deals. Just ask, “Alexa, what are your deals?” and behold the goodness!
- According to Forbes, Amazon Prime will be adding new deals every five minutes for the 30 hours that make up the sale (until 4 a.m. CT on July 12).
- The number one life hack for Amazon Prime Day: download the Amazon app and log into your Prime account. This way, you can channel your inner sale fiend from anywhere. Click on “Today’s Deals” then “Upcoming,” and you’ll be able to see all deals, even when they’re not yet available. Mark the ones you’re interested in, and you’ll get notifications when the deal’s available.
- Another reason to get the app: if you’ve got your eye on an item that’s completely sold out, put yourself on the “Waitlist” and you’ll receive a notification when the product’s restocked.
- Bonus tip: If online shopping isn't your thing, you can still benefit from Amazon Prime Day competing sales. For example, on Tuesday Best Buy will lower prices on Apple Watches, iPads, vacuums and HDTVs.