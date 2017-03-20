AlwaysMod is Closing its Storefront

AlwaysMod is closing its Golden Valley storefront and moving online operations for parent company Our World Shops to a new Twin Cities location. The move comes less than two years after owner Ben Horn rebranded his FinnStyle storefront and moved it out of Minneapolis to an unlikely location: an industrial park off Highway 55. (You know—back a' ways behind Red Lobster.)

At the time, Horn was more concerned with having ample and affordable warehouse space, since 90 percent of his business is online. Our World Shops' websites, including AlwaysMod.com, are among the Internet’s top resources for Scandinavian home goods. Still, Horn put some significant effort into the AlwaysMod showroom, hiring design firm Smart Associates and including a kitchen for special events. But creating destination retail is never easy—especially with a new store name, and a showroom full of goods that can easily be ordered online.

It's a bummer for contemporary furniture lovers who like to sit, touch, and see things up close before buying. A closing sale starts Friday, March 24. The entire store will be 30 to 80 percent off including goods by Alessi, Tom Dixon, Riedel, Chilewich, Georg Jensen, and Fritz Hansen, plus furniture floor models, store fixtures, and lighting. The sale is expected to continue through mid-April. 905 Decatur Ave. N., Golden Valley, 763-746-5600, alwaysmod.com