After Christmas Sales 2017

Don’t let those gift cards get lost in the junk drawer. The post holiday sales are a great excuse to treat yourself. When else will you find Clare V. bags at 40 percent off? (See above, find a Nordstrom.) Here are some of the best Twin Cities sales starting Tuesday, December 26.

44 North: Get 25-30 percent off select merchandise (and give pats to @finnegantheshopdog while you’re there). December 26-31. 823 Lake St. E., Wayzata, 44northboutique.com

Bibelot: Get 50 percent off all Christmas items starting the 26th, with additional clothing specials starting the 27th. Starting December 26. Four metro locations, bibelotshops.com

Bluebird Boutique: Enjoy 30-60 percent off fall and winter clothing and accessories. Starting December 26. 3909 W. 50th St., Edina, bluebirdboutique.com

D.NOLO: The North Loop style hub will offer 30 percent off fall and winter gear, plus an additional 10 percent off sale merch. Starting December 26. 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls, dnolo.com

Equation: Up to 50 percent off select fall and winter styles. Starting December 26. 5045 France Ave. S., Mpls, equationmn.com

Flirt: The semi-annual sale is back on, with 50 percent off all clearance items in the St. Paul store. December 26-31. 177 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, flirt-boutique.com

Lily and Violet: Get 50 percent off seasonal merchandise ‘til it’s gone. Bonus: If you get to the shop before 12:30 pm, items are 60 percent off! Starting December 26. 3413 W. 44th St., Mpls, lilyandviolet.com

Nordstrom: The Half Yearly Sale offers great deals on designer brands throughout the store—up to 50 percent off Veronica Beard, Rag & Bone, Stuart Weitzman, Vince, and many more. December 26-January 2. Mall of America and Ridgedale Center, nordstrom.com

Max’s: Their semi-annual sale offers 30-80 percent off jewelry, chocolate, home goods, and more. Starting December 26. 3826 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, stylebymax.com

Mona Williams: Shop 40-50 percent off gifts and decor, with all CATLAB items 30 percent off through the week. Plus, Mona Williams will host in-store demos of their new mix-and-match bath salt bar. Post-holiday stress relief, anyone? December 26-31. Mall of America, monawilliams.com

Pacifier: Shop 50-70 percent off winter clothing, toys, and books, plus 20-30 percent off floor models. December 26-January 1. North Loop, Highland Park, 50th & France, pacifier.me

Patina: Patina will offer 50 percent off all holiday products starting December 26. A few days later, they’ll add a 50 percent additional discount to clearance items. Starting December 26. Eight metro locations, patinastores.com

Pharmacie: Twenty percent off everything in the store. Additional items will be marked down further. December 26-31. 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls, pharmaciempls.com

Proper: All that glitters is 25 percent off. Time to update your New Year’s outfit! December 26-31. 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Ste. 1B, Mpls, properprim.com

Poppy: The women’s boutique will open the day after Christmas with hundreds of new markdowns—50 percent off. (Does not include Grand Avenue location.) 251 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul and 4301 Upton Ave. S., Mpls., poppytogsandclogs.com

Pumpz & Co.: Select fall merchandise will be 30-50 percent off and the sale runs ‘til it’s gone! Starting December 26. Galleria, pumpzco.com

Roe Wolfe: Roe Wolfe is hosting a progressive sale—the more you spend, the more you save! Get 15 percent off one item, 25 percent off two, and 35 percent off three or more. December 26-31. Galleria, roewolfeboutique.com

Room & Board: The annual clearance sale offers 20-50 percent off floor samples. The sale runs through mid-January, but coveted pieces will be gone within a few days. Starting December 26. 7010 France Ave. S., Edina, roomandboard.com

Stephanie’s: Shop 30-50 percent off fall and winter clothing, shoes, and accessories. Starting December 26. 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, stephaniesshop.com

Victory: Get all holiday-related items 50 percent off through the last week of December. December 26-31. 3505 W. 44th St., Mpls., shopvictory.com