ESPN's Sage Steele Roots for Vikings and Dresses in Layers

“Can you hear him? He’s talking about your weather.” ESPN’s Sage Steele has just boarded a plane to Minneapolis to cover the Super Bowl for SportsCenter on the Road, and the pilot’s announcements are not calming her fear about the weekend’s single-digit forecast. In 23 years of sports broadcasting, winter weather is not new to her—she attended the Super Bowl during the Dallas Ice Storm of 2011 and reported at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Toronto, when the high was -15. Even so, the idea of a few days in the “frozen tundra”—her words, not ours—makes her nervous.

Steele will anchor SportsCenter on the Road from IDS Friday­–Sunday before jet-setting back home to Connecticut (before the game even starts), ready to anchor SportsCenter: AM on Monday. Moments before her plane departs, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine catches up with the anchor (and total fashionista/traveling wizard—our words, not hers) about the pros and cons of the north, constantly packing for work, and what it’s like to root for the good guys.

This is your second year covering the Super Bowl. How do you feel?

I’m thrilled. I still get nervous butterflies for events like this. I mean, it’s the Super Bowl! Plus, the NFL is the reason I wanted to get into sports reporting. My dad was an Army officer, so we lived in several different countries when I was growing up. When we lived in Europe, there were only two English-speaking TV channels, so you didn’t have many options if you wanted to watch TV. With my dad and two brothers, it was all football and basketball, all the time. Football was our life. My dad played in college [as the first black football player on the West Point varsity team], and it was just a no-brainer. Then we moved to Colorado Springs in 1984, and Broncos fever ran through the state. They went to three Super Bowls in four years, and what it created in the city and entire state changed my life. I saw people of all different races, cultures, and religions coming together to root for one team. I felt that as a kid, and I loved what that brought out of people. The NFL and the Olympics were the reasons I’m doing what I’m doing, and the fact that I’m actually living it is still a dream come true.

Let’s get real: You once posted a picture on Instagram of you wearing a winter jacket when it was 65 degrees outside. Are you ready for a few days in Minnesota?

I’m scared to death! We just moved to Connecticut from Arizona, and it ruined me. I’ve always been a wimp, but now I’m a total loser wimp. I hear there are skyways, right? I need to have the correct terminology. My goal is to never walk outside this entire weekend. I packed many layers, and I know socks are key. I got frostbitten in college, so every time my fingers get a little cold they go hard as rocks. I’m prepared to have hands like rocks. But I’ll just layer up. I have long legs, I’ll walk fast, I’ll be fine. It’s all mental, right?

Something like that. Have you spent any time here?

I’ve been here a couple times to cover games. My first time there was my first year out of college, and I was working in South Bend, Indiana, which is also like the frozen tundra. We went to the Twin Cities for a meeting at a TV network, and I stayed in White Bear Lake. See, I know a little bit about it! I was really close to Flip Saunders, too. As I go to Minneapolis, I’m thinking of the Saunders family. Flip is the one who raved about it, and if you people are anything like him, I’m not going to want to leave. Despite the weather.

As an anchor for SportsCenter on the Road, you spend a lot of time traveling. What are your packing secrets?

This is the hardest time, when it’s winter and I don’t really know what’s going to happen. I just try to pack thinner things I can layer, so I can fit more in my suitcase. The key is rolling everything. I also always wear tights underneath everything. I’m always cold, and I have a Snuggie in the studio I wear over my lap. I try my best to not check luggage, so I’ll layer up my coats and carry them on. Shoes are important too; I try to bring shoes that will go with everything. Every outfit I pick, one pair of shoes has to go with all of them. Two summers ago, I went to five different NBA training camps in six days. In each city, I had to wear a different outfit for TV. I did not check luggage or repeat outfits. I just think specifically about exactly where I’m going, because no trip is the same.

Are there any outfits you’re excited to wear here?

A lot of the things I packed are things I don’t usually get to wear on air, like this awesome Vince leather jacket. It’s thick and has a lot of buckles. Our set in Minneapolis is at IDS, and even though we won’t be outside there’s an outside feel, and I can get away with wearing a turtleneck or the leather jacket. Even in the studio in the winter, I wear short sleeves or sleeveless tops, because we’re inside and can get away with it year-round. But you look stupid doing that in Minneapolis, even if you’re inside. I’m trying to keep warmth and common sense in mind.

Good plan. One more Minnesota question: Were you rooting for the Vikings, just a little, during the playoffs?

Uh, try the entire time. I’ve been a Teddy Bridgewater fan for a long time. I met him when he was going into the draft, when he was still in college, and I admired the way he carried himself and how friendly and genuine he was. I rooted for him for a long time. There was a domino effect, and after the injury, it was amazing to see how people rallied around whoever was in the center. I love it; I love the story. I kind of root for Midwestern teams in general, since I went to college in the Midwest [at Indiana University­]. It’s not about the teams to me, it’s about the people, and you have a lot of good ones in your organization.