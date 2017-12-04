5 Tips to Master Vintage Holiday Decorating

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wanderlust Vintage Holiday decor at Wanderlust Vintage

It's tempting to jump on those non-stop decor deals and buy 75 new ornaments just because they're $8.99 a box. But here's an eco-friendly, budget friendly alternative: vintage holiday decorations. We asked some of the Twin Cities’ top vintage retailers for their holiday decorating tips, tricks, and advice. The best part? You may already have everything you need.

1. Christmas-ify your year-round decor. Are you more into simple decor than all-out holiday madness? Spruce up (get it?) older items you already have, like brass candlesticks, with pine springs or garland. –Jamie Hewitt Budnick and Ashley Hewitt Lemke, Arlee Park, 3000 E. 50th St., Mpls.

2. Find childhood mementos. Deb Haupt says many customers come in looking for a kind of ornament or tree or Santa statue similar to lost or broken decorations from their childhood. Pieces with an emotional connection will always stand out, no matter where you place them. –Deb Haupt, Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 W. 147th St., Apple Valley

3. Decide on a theme or era. It’s easy to slide from “collection” into clutter territory, so find a color scheme or timeframe you love, and take stock of what you already have before you shop. Lindsay Jones of Wanderlust Vintage Market recommends a collection of white and gold pieces from several eras—it’s easy to arrange them into a clean and classy display. –Lindsay Jones, Wanderlust Vintage Market, 349 13th Ave. NE, Mpls.

4. Pair old with new. Don't feel like you have to go full-on vintage. Make one vintage piece—a silver serving tray or pair of ornate candlesticks—stand out with modern dishes or glassware. If you’re up for a DIY project, replace the photo in a vintage frame with a chalkboard—or replace the photo with chicken wire, and you have a perfect place to clip greeting cards. –Lacey Brooker, Piccadilly Prairie, Southdale Center, Edina

5. Repurpose your vintage collections. Decorate with something a little unexpected. A collection of vintage cookie cutters could easily be turned into tree ornaments or a mantel display, and rolled-up sheet music can be transformed into paper chains. Holiday decorating—done! –Julie Kearns, Junket: Tossed and Found, 4049 Minnehaha Ave. Mpls.