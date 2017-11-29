4 Holiday Boxes to Make Gifting Easy

Because we love lots of little gifts that come boxed, wrapped with a bow, and ready to give, here are four to consider for holiday presents. No subscriptions required!

Primp

For the first time, the local boutique chain known for budget-friendly, on-trend women’s fashion is offering holiday gift boxes filled with items handpicked by owners Michele Henry and Wesley Uthus, including face masks, scarves, earrings, mugs, and journals. Boxes come in three sizes, priced at $28, $48, and $72, and even the smallest feels ample. Plus, 10 percent of proceeds will benefit women and children in shelters through the Minneapolis-based service agency Tubman. Boxes are available for purchase at all nine Primp stores and online. Order by Dec. 20 for delivery by Christmas. primpyourself.com

Minny & Paul

Others come and go, but Laura Waldman’s year-old company has become the gift box of choice, especially for selective millennials. All of her modern boxes are themed and nd packed with products from Minnesota companys. New for holidays: the Cheer box ($55), featuring Illume winter incense, True Hue matches, Annie B’s peppermint bark, Singularity Handmade rosemary peppermint lip balm and a Minnesota wood magnet by WAAM Industries, which also makes the birch wood keepsake box the items come in. Order online, or at an event this month, including Island of Misfit Makers on Dec. 2, open studio night at Northrup King on Dec. 7, or at the Hewing Hotel on Dec. 17. minnyandpaul.com

Homade

Encouraged by requests for corporate gift boxes, this husband and wife run Eden Prairie gift store just introduced grab and go gift boxes in store. Six themes include a pampering box with a candle and candy and a wine lovers box. Each comes neatly packed in a box designed to fit right into a postal box for easy shipping. Prices from $35-$80. 582 Prairie Center Dr. #223, Eden Prairie, 952-944-2443, homadegifts.com

Beauty Lounge

Good hair is the gift that keeps giving. Beauty Lounge just introduced six boxes for different hair types, from straight to coiled, and each box contains washing, styling and maintenance products as well as beauty butter made by salon owner Melissa Taylor (motto: “all hair is good hair.”) The right products, used together, can make a major difference in hair maintenance and appearance, Taylor says. Boxes range from $77-$127. 224 Quincy St. N.E. #130, Mpls., 612-227-9363, mplsbeautylounge.com

Want More Boxes?

For subscription boxes that keep delivering after the holidays, consider these locally produced options:

HuesBox: A beauty box tailored to all skin tones and featuring products from minority owned businesses. (Read all about this mother-daughter business in Burnsville.) huesbox.com

Bookshop in a Box: From beloved St. Paul bookseller Red Balloon, a monthly box that includes books and related goodies. Choose baby, picture book, 8-12, or young adult. One, six and 12 month options available. 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-224-8320, redballoonbookshop.com

Cooper & Kid: A box aimed at dads and kids with hands-on projects. New theme every three months. cooperandkid.com

Hammer Made Shirt of the Month: Keep your man’s wardrobe fresh without the hassle. Just answer a few styling/fit questions, and he’ll receive a new shirt by mail the first week of the month for six or 12 months. hammermade.com