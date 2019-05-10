Hot Sunglasses Styles for Summer

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Eye Candy

Patios are opening. BBQs are sizzling. Right now, a pair of stylish “sunnies” is as much a mandate as SPF. The hottest styles are right here in our backyard, from the return of the retro cat-eye to new takes on classic aviators. Go ahead, throw some shade.

From top left to bottom right: Matte brown square ($120), by Electric, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802; white cat-eye ($79), by Le Specs, from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966; color-blocked cat-eye ($500), by Face a Face, square blue aviator ($600), by Matsuda, round mirrored lenses ($500), by Robert Marc, and round gold metal frames ($490), by Salt, all from InVision distinctive eyewear, multiple metro locations, invision-optical.com.