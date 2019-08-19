Good Stuff: Summer Party Formal Wear

Be the best-dressed guest and opt for the unexpected at your next affair.
For Him
Embrace lightweight, breathable fabrics, such as chambray and linen. A woven oxford will keep your feet happy from cocktail hour to the after-party.
Chambray jacket ($350) and pants ($150), from Bonobos, 125 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-258-1150
Lion cufflinks ($65), by Cufflinks, Inc., from Nordstrom, Ridgedale and Mall of America
Shirt ($99), from Hammer Made, multiple metro locations, hammermade.com
Oxford shoe ($170), from Cole Haan, Galleria
For Her
A statement stripe is a cool alternative to summer florals. Embrace the color craze and bust a move with a bold handbag or powerful pump.
Sheer striped midi dress ($468), by Kukhareva, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802
Lipstick in Karma ($22), from Elixery Cosmetic House, 2010 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 833-354-9379
Marigold heels ($188), by Schutz Shoes, from Queen Anna House of Fashion, 109 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-888-5153
Mini pink handbag ($278), by Cult Gaia, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252
Conch shell cuff ($88), from Kate Spade New York, Galleria, 952-920-9950