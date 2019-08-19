Good Stuff: Summer Party Formal Wear

Be the best-dressed guest and opt for the unexpected at your next affair.

For Him

Embrace lightweight, breathable fabrics, such as chambray and linen. A woven oxford will keep your feet happy from cocktail hour to the after-party.

Chambray jacket ($350) and pants ($150), from Bonobos, 125 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-258-1150 Lion cufflinks ($65), by Cufflinks, Inc., from Nordstrom, Ridgedale and Mall of America Shirt ($99), from Hammer Made, multiple metro locations, hammermade.com Oxford shoe ($170), from Cole Haan, Galleria

For Her

A statement stripe is a cool alternative to summer florals. Embrace the color craze and bust a move with a bold handbag or powerful pump.