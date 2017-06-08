Summer in a Bottle: New Formulas for Sexy Beachy Hair

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Pearson Knight at russell + hazel Pearson Knight at russell + hazel in Minneapolis.

When designer office goods darling russell + hazel moved into the North Loop in October, celebrity hairstylist Pearson Knight set up a one-chair salon within the flagship store. Before that, the Aveda and Juut alum had been making house calls or cutting hair in clients’ homes between his magazine photo shoots and New York Fashion Week runs.

Known for his great growouts, Knight earned the name “Magic Hands” for haircuts that maintain their shape for months. That superpower comes in handy considering that Knight keeps a revolving, bi-coastal travel schedule that includes Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, and Nashville.

On his last visit home, Knight introduced us to his new hair care line, PK. Five years in the making, the nature-inspired collection includes four fool-proof, professional-strength products for men and women: Beach Grit Volume and Texture Spray, Sculpture Foam Curl and Styling Elixir, Straight Shine Blowout Lotion, and Texture Mud Tame and Texture Pomade.

The environmentally safe, low-alcohol formulas won’t dry out hair or leave it greasy, making them ideal for all hair types and textures. Knight tested each formula on clients from around the world, including at his spa in Bali, to ensure their efficacy in all climates and lifestyles. In a nod to his wanderlust ways, each product smells fresh and clean “with a hint of vacation,” says Knight.

Like a good vacation, cocktailing—or combining products—is encouraged for best results. For example: Apply the Blowout Lotion about an inch away from root tip before drying hair for hold and shine, then mist in Beach Grit for extra volume. Every product is also designed to be multi-functional—like the Texture Mud, which can be used to style pixies and pompadours, or to tame flyaways on longer locks. “A little goes a long way,” warns Knight. So go ahead—buy another three-ring binder! PK is available at russell + hazel and pearsonknight.com for $28–$36. Cuts with Knight start at $150 in Minneapolis and are available by appointment only. 219 N. 2nd St., #106, Mpls., 612-353-4149, russellandhazel.com