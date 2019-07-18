Coming Soon to Galleria: Suitsupply

× Expand Photo courtesy of Suitsupply Suitsupply

Coming soon to Galleria is Suitsupply, a European brand known for its on-trend custom men’s tailoring. The 4,500 square-foot store will mark Suitsupply's first Minnesota location.

Founded in Europe in 2000, the brand currently has 125 stores worldwide (including Milan, London, Zurich, Amsterdam, New York, Toronto, Shanghai, Singapore and Hong Kong), and dominates the menswear space with its extensive clothing—ready-to-wear suits, jackets, trousers, shoes, shirts, outerwear and accessories, plus a collection of evening-wear—that puts emphasis on helping customers find "the perfect fit" at a much lower price point compared to other luxury mens brands. The brand even won in a Wall Street Journal blind test that put a $600 Suitsupply suit in a first-place tie with a $3,600 Armani suit.

“We are thrilled to welcome such a dynamic and exciting men’s concept to Galleria,” says Wendy Eisenberg, general manager of Galleria. “Suitsuppy’s craftsmanship and attention to detail are the very things that our customers seek out.”

Suitsupply will open this fall on Galleria's first level, next to Design Within Reach. The store will also feature an in-house tailor for on-demand alterations.

Fall 2019 will give Galleria much to boast about when it comes to new tenants. The luxury shopping center has also announced that boho-chic women's fashion brand Johnny Was is also slated to open in September, as well as Ely, Minnesota-founded toy store Legacy Toys. Legacy Toys (with current locations in Duluth, Ely, and Fargo) will open its first Twin Cities store in the form of an extended pop-up, across from Crave in the space previously occupied by Creative Kidstuff. According to Galleria, the toy store has signed a "flexible lease."