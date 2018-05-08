Stylish Mother’s Day Gifts For Every Mom on Your List

× Expand Mothers Day Gifts

There are various forms of motherly figures–Moms, Mr. Moms, Stepmoms, Mothers-in-law, Grandmothers, Aunts, Sisters, Mentors, pet moms–and while they should be celebrated daily, 'tis the month to stop and pay homage for who they are and all that they do. From stylish handbags to luxe tea sets, we've rounded up gift ideas for every #MomBoss on your list.

My Kids Have Paws Animal Lovers Coffee Cup

Mothers come in all forms, as do their children. A perfect 'to: parent, from: pup' gift idea. $16.95, from Etsy. etsy.com

Maya Brenner x Clare V. Maman Pendant

This year marks the return of the monogram and name necklace—think the "Carrie" from Sex and The City—and this "maman" pendant is très chic. $325, by Clare V. and Maya Brenner, clarev.com

I Love You I Love You Card

Write it down! Hand-written cards are still important in the digital age. Tuck a gift card inside for an extra surprise. $6, by Ashkahn, from Parc Boutique, parcboutique.com

Every Mother Counts Sweatshirt

She won't forget to throw this cozy cabin number into her weekender bag. 100% of net proceeds from this collection benefits Every Mother Counts, an organization that works to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere. $152, by Clare V. and EMC, clarev.com

Ulla Johnson Tatou Basket Bag

Basket bags are are the rage this season, and your trend-forward mom is bound to love it. $265, by Ulla Johnson, shopmille.com

Rodin Olio Lusso Lavender Absolute Face Oil

Rodin's oils are powerful, luxurious elixirs that contain essential oils derived from flowers and botanicals. Just a few "pats" at the end of her daily regimen and off she glows! $170, by Rodin Olio Lusso, from Haus Salon, haussalon.com

Leaf Supply: A Guide to Keeping Happy Houseplants

This gorgeous guide to keeping happy, healthy houseplants is perfect for the green-thumbed, and looks awesome on a coffee table. $35, Anthropologie, several metro locations, anthropologie.com, Target, several metro locations, target.com

Frēda Salvador Will Platform D'orsay Oxford

Modern cutouts and an elevated heel? The fashion-forward mama will welcome this D'orsay 2.0 with open arms. $395, by Frēda Salvador, grethenhouse.com

Minny and Paul "Mama Bird" Bin

Moms do it all—and they take care of everyone else before they take care of themselves. Local gift box company, Minny and Paul, has curated a box with essentials to make moms feel taken care of every day. Box includes a slim leather wallet by Montgomery Collection, Worker B All Purpose Balm, Mademoiselle Miel Mini Chocolate Bar, Dick and Jane Letterpress Giraffik Mini Notepads, Kind Lips Vanilla Lemon Lip Balm, and a Redcruiser greeting card. Choose between WAAM Industries' birch wood box or byrd + belle's "binny." $88, minnyandpaul.com

Maison Louis Marie Perfume Oil in All Scents

Give her a new scents of smell this year with a plethora of roll-on perfumes. $57, by Maison Louis Marie, from Shop Mille, shopmille.com

Matcha Tea Gift Set

Make her a Matcha-loving Mama with a gift set filled with a matcha tin, Chasen bamboo whisk, Chasaku bamboo spatula, and bowl. Bonus points if you include local foodie Instagrammer, Nellie Brau's, matcha latte recipe. $199, anthropologie.com

Ashley Mary Art Summer Days iPhone Case

Local artist (and social media superstar) Ashley Mary is giving mom's tech the upgrade it needs. $20, by Ashley Mary Art, designloop.com

Jennifer Behr Rosa Earring

Think outside the box this Mother's Day and gift her flowers in the form of jewelry—a girl's best friend. Remember, flower power is all the rage this season. $225, Pumpz & Co., pumpzco.com

Potted Plant Print

This one-of-a-kind abstract print comes straight from Kate Arends' sketchbook. Perfect for the gardener on your list. $16, shopwitanddelight.com

Marble & Glass Cheese Board

Cut, display, and store yummy cheeses under this glass dome. $35, from Cooks of Crocus Hill, cooksofcrocushill.com

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to local shopping news, sales, and events.