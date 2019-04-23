Style Edina 2019 Highlights

photo by a.m.photography
Every year, 50th & France is proud to partner with Explore Edina, Galleria Edina and Southdale Center for the annual Style Edina fashion event to promote Edina, Minnesota as a retail destination. This year, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine was lucky enough to be the official media sponsor, and I acted as co-emcee with Twin Cities Stylist and Fashion Concierge Jodi Mayers. Guests gathered at The Westin Galleria Edina to enjoy bubbles, pop-up-shops and a style show that celebrated spring trends, while providing styling tips and tricks to try back home.
The show featured 43 unique looks. Models of all ages (many of whom are members of the Edina community) walked the catwalk donning outfits that spoke to some of our favorite trends (think: polka dots, animal prints, utilitarian pieces, neon brights, and more).
Ahead is a recap of some of our favorite moments from the show. Go ahead, get inspired to go out and #shoplocal in Edina storefronts!
Burlap & Brass pop-up shop
Style Edina models and emcees backstage
Husband and wife ready to hit the catwalk in outfits from Trail Mark, Galleria Edina.
Director of Explore Edina Shelly Loberg welcoming Style Edina 2019 guests
co-emcees Madeline Nachbar and Jodi Mayers
It isn't a style show without little ones rocking Polarn O. Pyret, Galleria Edina.
Local stylist and fashion show producer Richard Moody rocking a 'fit from Hammer Made.
Serious 70s vibes in this high-waisted pants and cropped bomber from BCBGmaxazria, Macy's, Southdale Center.
Logos and "athleisure" are still all the rage this spring. Outfit: Michael Kors, Southdale Center.
A killer look from Macy's Oval Room, Southdale Center. Trend alerts: keep an eye out for elevated pieces accented with fringe, mustard and marigold colors.
Consider Pink Door at 50th & France your one-stop shop for outfits that boast cool, west coast vibes.
Guests getting their shop on before the style show
The Style Edina 2019 team
Style Edina pop-ups shops
Trend alert: animal prints are still going strong for spring. Outfit: Free People, Galleria Edina.
Michael Kors
Look: Macy's, Southdale Center
Beach-ready in Big Island Swim and Surf
A pop of neon is a must-have for this summer. Dress and bag from Equation Boutique, 50th & France.
Outfit: Macy's, Southdale Center
Robin Dahl sporting a mixed-texture look from Dugo, Galleria Edina.