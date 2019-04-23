Style Edina 2019 Highlights

× Expand photo by a.m.photography

Every year, 50th & France is proud to partner with Explore Edina, Galleria Edina and Southdale Center for the annual Style Edina fashion event to promote Edina, Minnesota as a retail destination. This year, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine was lucky enough to be the official media sponsor, and I acted as co-emcee with Twin Cities Stylist and Fashion Concierge Jodi Mayers. Guests gathered at The Westin Galleria Edina to enjoy bubbles, pop-up-shops and a style show that celebrated spring trends, while providing styling tips and tricks to try back home.

The show featured 43 unique looks. Models of all ages (many of whom are members of the Edina community) walked the catwalk donning outfits that spoke to some of our favorite trends (think: polka dots, animal prints, utilitarian pieces, neon brights, and more).

Ahead is a recap of some of our favorite moments from the show. Go ahead, get inspired to go out and #shoplocal in Edina storefronts!