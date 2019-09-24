Store to Watch: Flotsam + Fork

× Expand Photo courtesy of Adrianna Fie Flotsam + Fork

In an age where so many stores are flocking to the dot com, abandoning their retail brick-and-mortars for free shipping offers and pajama-clad couch-shoppers, Adrianna Fie’s story feels like a sigh of relief. She just opened her first brick-and-mortar shop, Flotsam + Fork, after six years of success running an online marketplace.

“I started small, with pop-ups at St. Genevieve and Lowry Hill Meats,” Fie says. “And I found it so rewarding to meet with customers in person. I just couldn’t shake the idea we should open a store.”

She and her husband, Joe Hasler (AKA the shop’s co-owner) moved to the Twin Cities from Madison about a year ago, when Fie got a job at General Mills. Then they found a retail space in their new south Minneapolis neighborhood, and everything fell into place: Hasler became the day-to-day shop guy, while Fie kept her General Mills job and spent her free time scouting new brands and buying for the store. They’re both making the brick-and-mortar dream a reality, by sneaking into the marketplace in a way most brands can’t.

The thing about Flotsam + Fork is that it isn’t another kitchen store. Bobby Flay’s name isn’t displayed anywhere, and you won’t find anything made by Lodge. When you enter, it feels more like walking into a cozy European store—and that’s exactly the vibe they’re going for.

Most products are sourced directly from small European brands that don’t have heavy U.S. distribution channels. Their blonde wicker market baskets come from a tiny town in eastern France that’s known for basket-making. (It even hosts a basket-making school—what Beauty and the Beast life is this?) Robert Herder knives, made in Germany, are internationally known for their specific sharpening process and style. Little companies in France, Germany, and Austria provide traditional, high-quality linens that are hard to find anywhere else.

“We love to visit the towns and companies we source from,” Fie says. She visits trade shows in Paris and Frankfurt when she can, scouting new brands and making connections around the world.

So if you can’t do your holiday shopping across the pond this year, maybe you’ll have to visit the next best thing—the taste of Europe over on Chicago Avenue.

Flotsam + Fork, 3730 Chicago Ave., Mpls., 612-823-5799, flotsamandfork.com