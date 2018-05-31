Store Reopening: Local Motion Hits Refresh

× Expand Photo by George Heinrich Local Motion storefront

Longtime owner of Uptown boutique Local Motion, Barbara Heinrich, announced in March that she would close after 33 years in business. But for those saddened by the news, fret not! While the women's fashion boutique did close on May 25, and Heinrich will no longer be the owner, Local Motion will reopen on June 9 under new ownership of a loyal customer, Tonya Bryan. Talk about a curveball.

During the short closure, Bryan is updating the store's brand—including a new logo—and putting her own stamp on the space with fresh decor. As for Heinrich, she plans to stay on as a designer under the Local Motion label, and host various pop-ups and other events at the shop.

× Expand photo courtesy of Local Motion Local Motion owner Tonya Bryan, the new owner of Local Motion, with the store’s new “shop dog,” Roux.

"When Barb sent the email announcing her retirement, I had a panic attack and promptly went shopping," says Bryan. "While in the shop, I realized how important bricks-and-mortar are to the vibrancy of our community."

For the past three decades, Local Motion has specialized in women's fashion, and was one of the first Twin Cities stores to carry local designers, alongside of small labels from the coasts. Bryan plans to keep some of the same styles and designers but will bring on a few new names. She also plans to add a gallery experience showcasing local artists and designers, a “studio” for pet clothes, and will host regular trunk shows and fashion seminars—many of which will include Heinrich.

“I found Local Motion when I first moved to the neighborhood and instantly fell in love,” said Bryan, a longtime resident of the Uptown neighborhood. “The clothes, urban feel, and amazing shopping experience became an integral part of my life, seeing me through both career and life changes.”

The public is invited to the grand reopening celebration on June 16 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. to enjoy shopping, cocktails, and live music.

