Store Opening: Paddle North at MOA

Just like s'mores belong alongside a campfire, stand-up paddleboards (or "SUPs") belong on a Minnesota lake. Paddle North co-founders Matt Frakes and Peter Mogck are proving the SUP to be a #BoldNorth summer staple by opening the first Paddle North retail storefront at Mall of America.

In 2014, Frakes and Mogck had the vision to create a brand that celebrates Minnesota water culture. "We both grew up paddling in the land of 10,000 lakes, and it is truly an honor to be able to create water craft and outdoor gear that helps people explore all that Minnesota has to offer." says Mogck.

The company has been operating out of a small industrial space in South Minneapolis, and the Mall of America store, opening Friday, June 8, will mark its first legitimate retail front.

"The Mall of America is the perfect spot for our first in-line retail store. We have done hundreds of pop-up events over the past four years—including the Minnesota State Fair and Super Bowl LII—in preparation for a move like this. We are thrilled to be able to offer a superior shopping experience at MOA." says Frakes.

The store is located on the mall's first floor, next to Build-A-Bear Workshop. The concept feels very "urban outdoors," juxtaposing natural wood and raw steel. "The space makes customers feel comfortable and the decor is intended to mimic the environment in which people will be using the actual product," says Mogck.

Inside the store, we can expect to see a fleet of boards, as well as new apparel and merchandise. Frakes and Mogck are also debuting a second brand called Northern Heritage—focusing primarily on outdoor exploration and camping gear, but leaves its range intentionally open-ended as a "free space for the team to pursue and develop new ideas."

Frakes and Mogck have five Northern Heritage products ready and will be releasing each of them throughout the month the of June. They encourage customers to stay up to date by following @nhgear on Instagram.

Paddle North will officially open its doors this Friday, June 8.

