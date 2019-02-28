Store Moving: Kinoko Kids

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kinoko Kids Kinoko Kids

Kingfield, Mpls. children's shop Kinoko Kids is taking a (very short) stroll down the street to set up shop in a new space just around the corner. The new store will be located across from French-inspired Grand Cafe, in the space previously occupied by Sugar Sugar Candy.

It's been two years since Kinoko Kids opened up in in little space on 38th Street, but owners Erika Olson Gross and Tammy Tanaka-Johnson decided they need more space in order to expand the store's offering. "Our diamond in the rough space was a great place for us to begin this adventure," say Olson Gross and Tanaka-Johnson. "But there is so much more we want to do and share with you!"

The larger store will serve as a canvas for the store's selection of children's gifts, toys, decor, and apparel (plus a curated selection of vintage) sourced from all over the world—predominantly Europe and Japan.

The new store will also introduce Atelier Kinoko, a space dedicated to hosting artist-led craft classes and workshops, and special community events. Olson Gross, having been an art teacher at various schools around the Twin Cities for many years—MCAD, Lake Country School—teaching art classes and workshops was always something she wanted to be able to incorporate into the business.

For those with a sweet tooth (and saddened by the block's loss of Sugar Sugar), fret not. Olson Gross and Tanaka-Johnson is teaming up with Sugar Sugar's former owner Joni Wheeler to keep a selection of sweet neighborhood treats year-round (with a larger selection around holidays).

"We want to honor what Sugar Sugar brought to the neighborhood both in terms of style and candy," says Olson Gross. "It was a place where kids in the neighborhood popped in with a handful of change for a little bag of sweet treats and we don't want that to go away completely."

The new space is set to open the last weekend in March. To celebrate the grand reopening and thank the community for the love and support over the past two years, Kinoko Kids will host a party on Saturday, April 13th. Keep an eye out for more details on the grand opening gathering. The new Kinoko Kids is located at 3803 Grand Ave. S., Mpls. kinokokids.com