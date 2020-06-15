Store Closures: Show & Tell and Pharmacie

× Expand Show & Tell Show & Tell

Last weekend brought forth tough news for local shoppers: Lyn-Lake's Pharmacie and Chicago Ave.'s Show & Tell will close the doors to their physical storefronts for good. Ouch.

Pharmacie owners Roger Barrett and Sam Beberg announced on Instagram last weekend that come next month, their Uptown store will no longer have a brick-and-mortar presence. Pharmacie will continue operating online, selling its unique mix of modern home wares and decor, apothecary, gifts and gent's fashion and accessories. Barrett and Beberg, who opened the shop in 2013, plan to organize special and seasonal pop-ups, with the hope of hosting one this upcoming holiday season.

"We'll be back—let's hope in a different, better, and more just world," says the duo in an Instagram post, about the recent events that have transpired in our cities.

To bid adieu to the design duo's Lyndale Ave. shop before it closes on June 30, stop by and take 50 percent off your entire in-store purchase.

Kristofer Bowman also announced to his loyal social family that following the closures due to the pandemic and protests affecting our community of small businesses, he's decided not to reopen Show & Tell, his makers-focused gift and lifestyle boutique near Lake Nokomis. Bowman will focus all of his efforts on Upstate MN, Show & Tell's sister store in Grand Marais.

"It’s honestly the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make," says Bowman, in an Instagram post about the closure of his Northwoods modern Chicago Ave. shop. "In the end, in order for the business as a whole to weather the economic and safety concerns through the day to day unknowns of this COVID atmosphere, we, as a business, need to get small again. To reel in."

Like Barrett and Beberg, Bowman hopes to figure out a way to host a Minneapolis pop-up come the holiday season. Keep your eyes peeled for new product to hit Show & Tell's website, where Bowman will continuously add new arrivals. Or visit Upstate MN during your next North Shore getaway. upstatemn.com