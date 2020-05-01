Store Closing: Duke Albert

× Expand photo by Caitlin Abrams Duke Albert

Today Northeast gift shop Duke Albert owners Sarah Dwyer and Christopher Drees announced on Instagram that they've come to the decision to permanently close the doors to their Central Ave. brick-and-mortar.

Dwyer and Drees opened the lifestyle and gift boutique in 2017 after the shuttering of Dwyer's North Loop fashion boutique Arrow (which operated from 2012-2016). Dwyer also worked over 16 years at iconic Twin Cities fashion boutique Intoto.

"We are sorry to have to close the storefront because we feel like we were letting our awesome neighborhood down," says Dwyer. "We do the majority of our sales online and after the pandemic hit, the decision to close our brick-and-mortar presence became very clear to us. As you can imagine, it is very expensive to maintain a storefront with rent, overhead and time, and it wasn’t making good business sense anymore."

Dwyer and Drees closed the shop on March 15 after it became clear that it was no longer safe for them or their customers to remain open, and ultimately decided to make the closure permanent.

Duke Albert will continue operating online and selling its unique mix of handmade home goods and decor, gifts and accessories, and apothecary. In addition, Dwyer and Drees plan to continue popping up and selling their goods at local shopping markets.

Shop Duke Albert online at dukealbert.com.