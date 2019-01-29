These Twin Cities Shops are Working Around the Polar Vortex

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Forage Modern Workshop

It almost seems that a streak in the negatives is a rite of passage for us Northerners. We are a hearty bunch here in the #BoldNorth—so, really, what's another notch on the Polar Vortex belt? Aside from the black ice bum bruises, Rudolph-red noses, and frost-bitten fingers, life will go on.

Your foodie friend, Stephanie March, already shared where to raise a hot toddy (and give a middle finger to #DryJan, because it's just too cold for that nonsense) in last week's Feed. So, here I am showing how we can support the retailers burning the midnight oil in shops around the Twin Cities—regardless of the what the thermostat reads.

So, strap on your snow boots and take advantage of the creative winter sales matching discounts with the negative temperatures. Or, if you prefer to hygge at home and shop online from the confines of your couch, no judgement.

Parc: Mention "MSP Mag" and save 20 percent on your in-store purchase, or online with code: staywarm. 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls. parcboutique.com

Equation: Take 25 percent off all SAM puffer jackets, this week only, in-store and online. 5045 France Ave. S., Edina, equationmn.com

Stephanie's: Save 30 percent on all sale items through Jan. 31, in-store and online with code: EXTRA30. 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, stephaniesshop.com

Forage Modern Workshop: While the store's doors are closed today and tomorrow, shoppers can enjoy 15 percent off online purchases with code: WINTER15. 4023 E. Lake St., Mpls., foragemodernworkshop.com

Golden Rule: Save 50 percent on all shoes with code: KONDO, plus 30 percent off any other one item with: TUNDRA. 350 Water St., Excelsior, shopgoldenrule.com

GRAY Home + Lifestyle: Save 30 percent on all winter sweaters, in-store only. 264 Water St., Excelsior, grayhomeandlifestyle.com

Grethen House: The Edina and North Loop boutiques will match the discount with the actual temperature outside, excluding windchill, Tuesday, Jan. 29 and Wednesday, Jan. 30. Example: -10 degrees outside= 10 percent off your purchase. Edina and North Loop, grethenhouse.com

Haus Salon: The North Loop and South Minneapolis salons are covering Ubers and Lyfts for clients with appointments on Wednesday Jan. 30. haussalon.com

Pacifier Kids: As part of the baby and child boutique's "hygge sale," Pacifier is offering 25 percent off all online purchases through Thursday with code: HYGGE. pacifierkids.com

Proper: Stay cozy in sweaters, now 30 percent off through Feb. 3.2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls. properprim.com

The Yarnery: The Grand Ave. shop will offer discounts to match the temperature at the time of purchase. 840 Grand Ave., St. Paul. yarnery.com

Hazel & Rose: Today–Thursday, the North Loop boutique is donating 15 percent of sales to Youthlink. 117 N. 8th St., Mpls. shophazelandrose.com

Jenny in The City: While the South Minneapolis store will be closed, save 26 percent on your purchase with code: SNOW, as part of its snow day sale. shopjennyinthecity.com

Pumpz: The shop will close at 5 P.M. on Tuesday, and will remain closed through Wednesday. Take 20 percent off your purchase with code: MINUS20. Galleria, Edina. pumpzco.com