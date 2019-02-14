Make a Statement with Earrings

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Earrings

Chances are you’ve seen this on-the-rise jewelry trend via Instagram or your fave neighborhood boutiques. Rendered in rich colors and geometric shapes, statement earrings of all kinds—marbled effects, chunky hoops, and unique drops—can spice up the simplest of outfits. Life in plastic . . . it’s fantastic!

drop earrings

Drop earrings ($160), by Rachel Comey, from MILLE, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-209-7364

double circle earrings

Double circle earrings ($76), by Après Ski, from Golden Rule, 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098

blush earrings

Blush earrings ($58), by Machete, from GRAY Home + Lifestyle, 264 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150

amber and floral hoop

Amber and floral hoops ($44), also by Machete, from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966

orange and marble geometric earrings

Orange and marble geometric earrings ($115), also by Rachel Comey, also from MILLE

green tortoise drop hoops

Green tortoise drop hoops ($74), also by Après Ski, from Forage Modern Workshop, 4023 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-886-3603