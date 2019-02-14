Make a Statement with Earrings

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Earrings
Chances are you’ve seen this on-the-rise jewelry trend via Instagram or your fave neighborhood boutiques. Rendered in rich colors and geometric shapes, statement earrings of all kinds—marbled effects, chunky hoops, and unique drops—can spice up the simplest of outfits. Life in plastic . . . it’s fantastic!
drop earrings
Drop earrings ($160), by Rachel Comey, from MILLE, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-209-7364
double circle earrings
Double circle earrings ($76), by Après Ski, from Golden Rule, 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098
blush earrings
Blush earrings ($58), by Machete, from GRAY Home + Lifestyle, 264 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150
amber and floral hoop
Amber and floral hoops ($44), also by Machete, from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966
orange and marble geometric earrings
Orange and marble geometric earrings ($115), also by Rachel Comey, also from MILLE
green tortoise drop hoops
Green tortoise drop hoops ($74), also by Après Ski, from Forage Modern Workshop, 4023 E. Lake St., Mpls., 612-886-3603