5 St. Paul Shops on Our Radar

× Expand Photography by David Bowman Blue Bicycle Blue Bicycle

Blue Bicycle

Among the myriad antique and vintage shops that populate the corner of Selby and Fairview in St. Paul, it’s hard not to get sucked into Blue Bicycle. Perhaps it’s owner Paul Johnson’s knack for window styling or the (almost) new-condition MCM furniture sets that dress the front sidewalk on sunny days. Weekend warriors, add this one to your list of Sunday-funday stops. 1818 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 612-390-7099

Fleur de Lis

Need a taste of spring before a long Minnesota winter? Head into this European-inspired plant shop for everything from a carefully designed bud vase to a statement-making fiddle leaf fig (so Insta-friendly!), plus locally made jewelry, home goods from Sandwich Ceramic, and prints from Esther Clark. 516 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-292-9562

Grand Hand Gallery

Ann Ruhr Pifer’s passion for fine craft is apparent in the Crocus Hill neighborhood gallery she founded, which also offersspace for artisans to show their work. GHG is a haven for fineAmerican-made goods and art.It showcases pottery, hand-blown glass, jewelry, paintings, and handmade wooden materials by artists from across the U.S., with a particular focus on artists from Minnesota. 619 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-312-1122

Scout

Store co-owners John Migala and Ben Thompson opened Scout in an attempt to fill the underserved niche market between luxury male boutiques and larger discount fast-fashion retailers. But the new store isn’t exclusively a men’s store. Other products include a mix of Americana-inspired, contemporary-casual, and outdoorsy goods, with an emphasis on gender neutrality and sustainability. 327 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-493-8276

Scout Interiors

Another Scout to add to your STP repertoire is interior designer Amy Kelly’s home interiors studio. While it may only be open two days a week, Kelly is on a mission to provide dwellers of the Highland Park ’hood with carefully curated home goods. 474 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 612-325-4373