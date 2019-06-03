Spring Style: Soak up the Sun

Marigold apparel and accessories bring sunshine to your spring wardrobe.

Punch up your essentials with a saturated, sunny color. If you’re looking for a knockout, marigold has our vote. The playful yellow with a hint of orange (AKA saffron or Aspen gold) demands attention and will undoubtedly put some pep into your step.

Floral blouse ($385), by Ulla Johnson, from MILLE, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-209-7364

Headband ($10), from Urban Outfitters, Uptown and Mall of America

Hair scrunchie, stylist’s own; crossbody bag with tortoise handles ($20), by Wild Fable, also from Target

Block-heeled mule ($28), by Universal Thread, from Target, target.com

Nail polish ($19), by J. Hannah, from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966

Trousers ($55), by Topshop, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale