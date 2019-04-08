Spring Trend Alert: Urban Safari

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams; styling by Madeline Nachbar and Kelsey Head snakeskin

Fashionistas are busting out binoculars in pursuit of heavy-duty silhouettes, tailored khakis and neutrals, and exotic prints. Spring’s hottest trends fall somewhere between safari chic and modern military. It’s all about a uniform that feels uncomplicated yet cool.

Style tip: Consider swapping your skirt for its playful cousin—shorts. Bonus points for touches like exposed pockets and built-in belts.

Blush sunglasses ($85), by Mr. Boho, from Cliché, 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-870-0420; white linen jacket ($128), by Six Crisp Days, also from Cliché; Snakeskin-Print Shorts ($475), by Zimmermann, from MILLE, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-209-7364; ochre slides ($320), by Beatrice Valenzuela, also from MILLE

× Expand earth tones like olive green

Menswear-inspired trousers in substantial fabrics are in the style spotlight. Juxtapose earth tones like olive green with a pastel for a masculine-meets-feminine look. Keep it balanced with a more fitted top, and add a denim jacket or white button-down shirt if you prefer to show less skin.

Style Tip: Easily going on three years deep is the basket bag trend. Opt for an updated style with fringe details.

Lilac knit top ($70) by Mijeong Park, from PARC, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966; wide-leg pants ($150), also by Mijeong Park, also from PARC; Woven Circle Bag ($175), by Pomandère, from Valise Boutique and Apothecary, 244 S. Albert St., St. Paul, 612-749-5029

× Expand Animal print shoes and belt

Amp up your accessories game and prowl through animalia prints, from Cheetah to Python to leopard.

Style tip: The square-toe shoe is picking up some serious steam this spring. Style tip: The snake has slithered on to the scene. Pair with rainbow brights, and you’re doubling up on trends.

Spotted pony-print pumps ($395), by No. 6, from MILLE, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-209-7364; rainbow snakeskin sandals ($250), by Alice + Olivia, from Bumbershute, 5014 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-475-2684; Leopard-Print Calf-Hair Belt ($17), by A New Day, from Target.

× Expand Belted jumpsuit

Fashion’s latest foray into utilitarianism comes in the form of the belted jumpsuit (AKA boiler suit). Pair with sneakers and layer with a long-sleeve tee, and you’re brunch-ready.

Style tip: Transition for a night on the town with an on-trend clutch and a pair of pumps. One and done!

Belted jumpsuit ($138), by Moon River, also from Cliché; ivory snakeskin bag ($425), by Little Liffner, also from Bumbershute; leopard fold-over clutch ($275), by Clare V., clarev.com