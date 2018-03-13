Spring Fashion Trend: Floral Everything

Photograph by Josh Grubbs; Styling by Toby Rae
floral clothes and accessories
Flower power
Rogue with Tea Rose bag ($1,200), from Coach, five metro locations including Galleria, coach.com
The wrap up
Kimono ($128), from Free People, Galleria and Mall of America, freepeople.com
Turn it around
Turnaround reversible canvas and leather tote ($1,290), by Gucci, from Nordstrom, Mall of America, nordstrom.com
Blooming beauty
Kira shoulder bag ($598), from Tory Burch, Galleria, toryburch.com
Flower walk
Embroidered bootie ($535), by Stuart Weitzman, from Pumpz, Galleria, pumpzco.com
Spring sling
Marvis slingback ($98), by Franco Sarto, from Anthropologie, anthropologie.com
Jardín jacket
Bomber jacket ($102), by Gracia, from Melly, Galleria, mellyonline.com
Fleur to ceiling
Anemones wallpaper ($169.99 per roll), by Missoni Home, from wallpaperstogo.com