Spring Fashion Trend: Floral Everything

× Expand Photograph by Josh Grubbs; Styling by Toby Rae floral clothes and accessories

Flower power

Rogue with Tea Rose bag ($1,200), from Coach, five metro locations including Galleria, coach.com

The wrap up

Kimono ($128), from Free People, Galleria and Mall of America, freepeople.com

Turn it around

Turnaround reversible canvas and leather tote ($1,290), by Gucci, from Nordstrom, Mall of America, nordstrom.com

Blooming beauty

Kira shoulder bag ($598), from Tory Burch, Galleria, toryburch.com

Flower walk

Embroidered bootie ($535), by Stuart Weitzman, from Pumpz, Galleria, pumpzco.com

Spring sling

Marvis slingback ($98), by Franco Sarto, from Anthropologie, anthropologie.com

Jardín jacket

Bomber jacket ($102), by Gracia, from Melly, Galleria, mellyonline.com

Fleur to ceiling

Anemones wallpaper ($169.99 per roll), by Missoni Home, from wallpaperstogo.com