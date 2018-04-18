Spring Fashion Trend: Festival Chic

Take a cue from outdoor concerts and surf towns south of the border.

Breezy and a bit boho, spring styles take a cue from outdoor concerts and surf towns south of the border—even if your destination is a sidewalk patio. Think vivid colors and festive details like tassels and pompoms. The vibe is relaxed and optimistic. These pieces you’ll want to wear again and again.

Anywhere, Anytime 

Comfortable yet polished, this style will take you anywhere. 

Geo print dress ($505), by Megan Park, from Grethen House; ankle strap wedge ($190), by See by Chloé, and pompom shoulder bag ($245), by Nannacay, both from Pumpz; Carnival earrings ($230), by Lizzie Fortunato, from Mille 

Story styled by Elizabeth Doyle | Photographs by Lauren Krysti 

Tassels without Hassles 

Fashion’s fondness for tassels shows no signs of waning.

Necklace ($300), by Diane Cotton, from N’etc; blouse with fringe detail ($405), by Ulla Johnson, from Mille 

Rock the Garden . . . or Coachella 

The festival look that transitions to the office. Or at least lunch in Wayzata.

Sweater coat ($550), by Ulla Johnson,from Equation;T-shirt ($9.90),from Zara; sailor denim ($395),by Jesse Kamm,from Idun;sandals ($175), by Mystique, from Pumpz; fold-over poppy clutch($235), by Clare V., from GrethenHouse; pompom chandelierearrings ($242), by Annie Costello Brown, from Mille

Accept This Rose 

We’re not over dusty rose—especially mixed with yellow, and in the shape of an easy sundress.

Dusty rose dress ($245), by Rhode Resort, from Mille; nude open-toe heel ($29.99), by A New Day, from Target; natural handbag ($128), by Cult Gaia, from Nordstrom

Picture Yourself with the Camera Bag 

We love everything about it: the sporty strap, the fresh colors, the size (which forces us to be selective).

Snapshot camera bag ($295), by Marc Jacobs, from Nordstrom; quilted bomber with tassels ($245), by Scotch & Soda, from Roe Wolfe

Spring Things

It’s all in the details: a sweet basket, a striped sneaker.

Basket bag ($160), by Artesano, from Mille; espadrilles ($295), by Loeffler Randall, from Pumpz; T-shirt ($55), by Knot Sisters, fromRoe Wolfe 

