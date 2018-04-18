Spring Fashion Trend: Festival Chic

Breezy and a bit boho, spring styles take a cue from outdoor concerts and surf towns south of the border—even if your destination is a sidewalk patio. Think vivid colors and festive details like tassels and pompoms. The vibe is relaxed and optimistic. These pieces you’ll want to wear again and again.

× 1 of 6 Expand Anywhere, Anytime Comfortable yet polished, this style will take you anywhere. Geo print dress ($505), by Megan Park, from Grethen House; ankle strap wedge ($190), by See by Chloé, and pompom shoulder bag ($245), by Nannacay, both from Pumpz; Carnival earrings ($230), by Lizzie Fortunato, from Mille Story styled by Elizabeth Doyle | Photographs by Lauren Krysti × 2 of 6 Expand Tassels without Hassles Fashion’s fondness for tassels shows no signs of waning. Necklace ($300), by Diane Cotton, from N’etc; blouse with fringe detail ($405), by Ulla Johnson, from Mille × 3 of 6 Expand Rock the Garden . . . or Coachella The festival look that transitions to the office. Or at least lunch in Wayzata. Sweater coat ($550), by Ulla Johnson,from Equation;T-shirt ($9.90),from Zara; sailor denim ($395),by Jesse Kamm,from Idun;sandals ($175), by Mystique, from Pumpz; fold-over poppy clutch($235), by Clare V., from GrethenHouse; pompom chandelierearrings ($242), by Annie Costello Brown, from Mille × 4 of 6 Expand Accept This Rose We’re not over dusty rose—especially mixed with yellow, and in the shape of an easy sundress. Dusty rose dress ($245), by Rhode Resort, from Mille; nude open-toe heel ($29.99), by A New Day, from Target; natural handbag ($128), by Cult Gaia, from Nordstrom × 5 of 6 Expand Picture Yourself with the Camera Bag We love everything about it: the sporty strap, the fresh colors, the size (which forces us to be selective). Snapshot camera bag ($295), by Marc Jacobs, from Nordstrom; quilted bomber with tassels ($245), by Scotch & Soda, from Roe Wolfe × 6 of 6 Expand Spring Things It’s all in the details: a sweet basket, a striped sneaker. Basket bag ($160), by Artesano, from Mille; espadrilles ($295), by Loeffler Randall, from Pumpz; T-shirt ($55), by Knot Sisters, fromRoe Wolfe Prev Next

