Spring Fashion Influencers

Today’s most powerful fashion accessory? Hashtags. Instagram is where many of us are finding wardrobe inspiration, and a new generation of style lovers—who, in the dark ages before social media, may have sought a career in modeling, design, or (ahem) magazines—are now simply posing, posting, and finding themselves professional influencers. Brands want to work with them. Fans want whatever they’re wearing. We asked four of the Twin Cities’ most popular fashion bloggers what they’ll be wearing (and ’gramming) this spring. From boho vibes to updated denim and glam work wear, see how they put their own spin on the trends.

Mindy Plaszcz

Working in the designer department at Nordstrom, Plaszcz got inspired by virtual styling, since most of her customers were also shopping online. She launched her blog in December of 2015. Now with more than 32,000 Instagram followers, she makes it look easy, but says being an influencer is work. A couple times a week, the Lakeville mother of two heads out with her mom, a professional photographer, to stage her own photo shoots. Her cool, casual style and love of denim (she owns 100 pairs of jeans, with four in her current rotation) have made her a popular ambassador with big brands like RE/DONE and Madewell.

Ethelind Belle

Denim jumpsuit ($280), by Winsome Goods; necklace ($390), from House of Talents; earrings ($28), from Free People; headwrap and bracelet, her own. Linen wrap top and wide leg cropped pants ($140 each), by Winsome Goods, from Winsome Flagship.

Born a fashion lover, her parents steered her toward more practical career pursuits. Now a law firm marketing manager by day, Belle—a wife and mother of three, living in Edina—gets her fashion fix by writing, shopping, and styling friends, or anyone who asks. “To me, fashion is like art. Each outfit is your creation.” She’s a master at finding timeless gems, and avoids fast fashion by shopping vintage. In her native Ghana, Belle says “color was everything.” When she moved to Minnesota, she started wearing black—so much black that a co-worker asked if she was in mourning. “That was my cue,” she says. “I brought back color and haven’t looked back.”

Lindsey Higgins

Lace top ($118), by Wish Australia, from Queen Anna; pants ($302), by Masscob, from Grethen House; silver slip-ons ($98), from Free People. Sweater ($189), by Organic by John Patrick, and skirt ($575), by Public School, both from Grethen House; suede heels ($378),by Stuart Weitzman, from Pumpz.

She started her blog six years ago as a graduate student in psychology. Early fans adored her preppy, classic style. But they’ve witnessed Higgins’s evolution, both personally and professionally—from therapist to founder of her own marketing firm called by Niche; from sweet and demure girly girl to strong and edgy business woman. The daughter of entrepreneurs, Higgins, a St. Paul resident, says she approaches everything with a “CEO mentality.” That means studying fashion trends, occasionally hiring her cousin to take her photos, and applying her social media knowhow to other brands.

Tamara Waterston

Dress ($210), by Saylor, from bluebird boutique; hat ($195), by Janessa Leone, from Equation. Off the shoulder top ($361), by Tibi, from Bumbershute; denim stripe shorts ($132), by Saylor, from bluebird boutique; lace-up tassel heel ($395), by Loeffler Randall, from Pumpz.

This Texas girl with a fashion degree started her career in Los Angeles as a wedding planner. Love brought her to Minneapolis, where she worked as a toy buyer. In 2015, she started her blog as a creative outlet. But when she attended New York Fashion Week with friends, she was hooked. As she’s shared more of her feminine, colorful style (most shots are taken by her good natured husband or a professional photographer) and beach vacations, her audience has grown to nearly 40,000 on Instagram. “I try to be fun and honest,” she says.