Spray Tan 101

× Expand Photography by Becca Sabot Beauty products

Before

Plan ahead. If you’re due for a facial, massage, or manicure, schedule it three to four days before your spray tan appointment. “These services will leave oil and product on your skin that create a barrierto the solution, resulting in a less than perfect glow,” says Melanie Richards, owner of goGLOW.

Exfoliate. “A spray tan will absorb the best on fresh, dry skin,” says Mollie Michura, owner of The Glow Lounge. An exfoliation mitt unclogs pores, and combats skin dullness. Use a gentle exfoliator on your faceand a stronger one for your body. Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment ($105), by Sunday Riley, from Sephora, sephora.com; vitamin C body oil ($58), by One Love Organics, from The Glow Lounge; deep exfoliating mitt ($20), by Dermasuri, from goGLOW

Arrive clean. Hop in the shower before your appointment and rinse—don’t wash—your skin. This will ensure the tanning solution bonds to your skin and not to the oils or grease you may have accumulated throughout the day.

After

Comfort is key. Wear dark, baggy clothes—save the white sundress until your tan has set. “Avoid sweating and having bare skin exposed to the weather,” Richards says. “If it’s raining or snowing, pack an umbrella, raincoat, and close-toed shoes.” Plan to wait 10 to 12 hours before your next shower. And avoid loofahs and scrubs for four to five days to prolong your results.

Avoid chemicals. Read the labels: “Don’t use products containing mineral oil, petrolatum, sulfates, and parabens—they’ll dry out your skin and leave your tan uneven and streaky,” says Michura, who recommends tan-safe products like Gingerly body cream to prolong the color. Nourishing body cream ($19), by Gingerly, from The Glow Lounge

Moisturize. Hydrate from the inside and out. “Drink lots of water and use moisturizers twice a day (like this one by Prtty Peaushun). Avoid hot yoga, saunas, and soaks for five to seven days after your appointment,” says Richards. Skin tight body lotion ($38), by Prtty Peaushun, from goGLOW

Take a break. Use gentle face and body washes until your tan has faded, usually within 10 days. Acne-fighting ingredients are too harsh for the skin and daily serums promote skin cell turnover—which takes your tan away faster. “Avoid anti-aging retinols; alpha hydroxy and salicylic acid; as well as fruit and nut extracts,” says Michura.

Where to Tan

The Glow Lounge: Locations in Edina, Excelsior, and St. Paul, 612-599-2911, theglowlounge.com; $45 per session; packages available

goGLOW: Locations in Edina and Uptown, 952-500-0458, goglow.co; $45 per session; $65 for at-home spray tan service