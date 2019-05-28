South Minneapolis Shop MILLE Launches In-House Line

× Expand photo by Emily Freitas MILLE Collection, Paloma top in pearl

South Minneapolis boutique MILLE, known for its selection of unique, boho indie designers (a few faves including Ulla Johnson, Zimmermann, and No. 6)—and considerable following among fashionistas around the country— launched its own fashion line, MILLE Collection, last month.

MILLE Collection was born out of owner Michelle LeBlanc’s love for fashion that is feminine yet practical and wearable."As much as I love special, statement pieces, I think first and foremost we are always most inspired by the things we personally want to wear on a daily basis," she says. The end result is comfortable, no-fuss pieces designed to transition women from the office, to school pick-up, to vacation.

× 1 of 7 Expand MILLE Collection, photos by Emily Freitas × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand photos by Emily Freitas MILLE Collection MILLE Collection Prev Next

All pieces are priced under $200, offering a nice balance to some of the higher-priced labels in the store. The first MILLE Collection drop includes nine items—dresses, skirts, a shirt, and a wrap—all made from 100 percent cotton gauze. I couldn't help but nab one of "Florian" tops and it is damn good. Summer days are meant for easy, breezy comfy blouses, sí?

According to LeBlanc, the Spring/Summer 2019 just marks the beginning of the brand's independent label. (I even got a peek of one of the tops coming soon in Fall '19...and I'm willing to bet you won't be disappointed).

MILLE's first line was designed in Minnesota and made in India—at a women-led facility that practices sustainability, offers fair wages, and works with local artisans. LeBlanc's plan for now is to keep it MILLE exclusive and direct-to-consumer, to keep the prices more accessible.

4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612- 209-7364, shopmille.com.