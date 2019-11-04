Sneak Peek: Serge and Jane

× Expand Photo courtesy of Serge + Jane

Named after fashion and music icons Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin, new boutique Serge + Jane blends men' and women's fashion with home, gift and music. The shop feels somewhat like a misfit when compared to what else exists in the neighborhood, and that's what business partners and husband and wife Casey and Jamie Carl intended. "Our space is much like Gainsbourg and Birkin's vibes—laid-back, rebellious, sexy, passionate, moody," says Jamie.

Consider Serge + Jane your one-stop shop for cool, laid-back brands that boast a Los Angeles feel. It's just what Edina needs.

"It feels very West Coast surf and ski. Casual, edgy, with a bit of attitude and personality," says Casey. "It's totally our style," continues Jamie. "That is primarily where we vacation, so we are attempting to bring the SoCal vibe back to Minnesota. We don't have a lot of that here."

× Expand Serge + Jane

West Coast-inspired? Sure. But the Carls know their audience. Minnesotans feeling blue about the cold, winter months may want to pick up one of the "it's f*cking freezing" scarves that hang next to the Belstaff puffers.

The store's right side (AKA Serge) is home to the selection of men's clothing, accessories and outerwear. Plus, a Vans station where shoppers can choose from a book of custom designs and add more personality and flair to their "sneaks." All of the designs are done in an hour by a local, fine design artist. The Carls will also use him to hand paint other canvas and leather goods like Louis Vuitton bags.

But what stood out most about Serge was the wall of vinyl—new and vintage—that speaks to the Carls' shared love of music. After the three of us geeked out over favorite bands and live performances, I found out that Casey owns nearly 9,000 records (no big deal). His love for vinyl even inspired the name of the building that houses Serge + Jane—The 45.

Walk to the left and you've hit the women's section of the store (Jane). Sure, the shop's casual, cool-girl vibe is obvious, but look beyond the hoodies and joggers and you'll notice there's more than just comfy, weekend wear. The women's fashion runs the gamut—from cozy sweaters and on-trend teddy bear jackets from brands like Moon River to an assortment of chic blouses and tops, office-appropriate plaid trousers, even holiday party dresses.

The shop also stocks a variety of home decor and apothecary goods (think: Life Flower CBD products and upscale candles), plus a smattering of holiday gifts—witty, quirky greeting cards and tea towels, winter accessories, locally-made nuts, and music-themed Christmas ornaments.

Some of Serge + Jane's brands include Belstaff, Tobaggan Canada, Sol Angeles (a husband and wife-designed label that is a fan favorite of the Carls), Mitchies, Moon River, and the Carls' own line of punchy, Minnesota gear: North Coast Soul.

Upstairs sits a shared creative work space (equipped with a killer rooftop and view of downtown Minneapolis), where the duo plans to host other creatives and entrepreneurs, brand launches, and other events and parties. The top floor of The 45 is still undergoing construction.

Before opening Serge + Jane, Jamie and Casey worked extensive careers in marketing and merchandising at Target. "Based on all of our experience, we know the retail landscape is shifting rapidly toward online shopping but we also know people can’t replace community, connection, and the serendipity that only a physical experience can provide," says Jamie. "We feel strongly that what we are creating will bring people together in real life to work, hang out, shop and just be present."

Serge + Jane softly opens to the public this Friday. Stay tuned for upcoming holiday shopping events, and grand opening party details after the new year. 4532 France Ave., Edina, @sergeandjaneshop