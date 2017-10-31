No longer a novelty, pop-up markets (what we used to simply call a seasonal store) provide a popular way for shoppers to meet their makers, adding a layer of meaning to each purchase. This holiday season, Mall of America is betting big on the appeal of shopping for Minnesota-made goods with a local marketplace prominently positioned near Nordstrom. Promising a mix of unique products and food, plus plans for entertainment, the MOA local marketplace launches November 16 and will remain open through the Super Bowl in early February. Here’s a sampling of the indie brands to be featured.

Northern Glasses

“Get a glass, give a gallon” is the motto of this Minneapolis-based company, which donates a portion of every purchase to charities that provide clean water around the world. Glasses ($8.29–$8.99 each), northernglasses.com

Urban Undercover

Known for its sexy-yet-versatile underwear (black lace that rolls into a small pouch for packing), this St. Paul company has extended its line to include massage oil candles and zipper pouches. Pouch ($15) and underwear ($24–$32), urbanundercover.com

Leather Works Minnesota

You know its wallets and belts and other leather accessories. Now canvas market totes are the latest addition to this St. Paul–made line. Market tote ($80), leatherworksminnesota.com

Fringe & Fettle Ceramics

St. Paul–based potter Joanna Buyert creates modern ceramics with old-fashioned handiwork and attention to detail. Nesting bowls ($64), fringeandfettle.com

Isadore Nut Co.

Organic and premium nuts roasted by hand in small batches and smartly packaged for gifting, starting at $5. Special-edition birch box ($75), isadorenutco.com

Thumbs Cookies

The bite-sized cookies, baked in Minneapolis, make sweet gifts in several flavors, including peanut butter sea salt, ginger clove, and cinnamon and sugar. $8 per box, thumbs-cookies.myshopify.com