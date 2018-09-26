Sneak Peek: Love Your Melon's North Loop Studio

× Expand Photos courtesy of Love Your Melon Love Your Melon Studio

In 2012, friends Zach Quinn and Brian Keller had the idea to start a business with a meaningful and positive impact. Enter Love Your Melon—a company born out of the University of St. Thomas entrepreneur program with Quinn and Keller's mission of putting a hat on every child fighting cancer in America. Fast forward six years, where the co-founders and team of 40 employees gear up to open LYM's first brick-and-mortar location this weekend.

Today, the company—which was just named the #9 fasted-growing retail co. in America—is worth $40 million and casually boasts 1.1 million Facebook fans and 556,000 Instagram followers. After achieving its original goal of giving 45,000 beanies, the brand created a new goal of giving one million dollars to cancer research and providing immediate support to children and their families. To date, LYM has given more than 4.7 million dollars to the fight against pediatric cancer and upwards of 147,000 beanies.

LYM's store will operate a bit differently than traditional bricks-and-mortar and will serve a unique blend of purposes. "This will be our stomping grounds for events, grassroots movements and an entertainment center for our consumers and the children and families we work to impact," says Quinn.

To start, the store will be open to the public just a couple times per month for product launches and special events. It will also act as an event space for photo and video shoots (any company is welcome to shoot in the space, as long as LYM product is involved), as well as influencer events and collaborations. The second level of the space is where the 40-person team offices out of.

If I had to guess, I'd say we can gear up to see a lot more of this light-filled industrial-meets-minimalist heaven on our Instagram feeds.

"Our goal is to create a space that consumers can enjoy and interact with. If it is busy and supporting our online engagement, we will keep the space open more and more," says Quinn.

× Expand Love Your Melon

The newly-renovated historic brick two-story bright space (where Filson and Shinola used to call "home") is merchandized with modern furniture and beanies galore.

× Expand Love Your Melon North Loop Studio

So, how does a Twin Citian get their hands on a signature LYM beanie? Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 29. LYM will open the doors to its new space on the corner of Third and Washington Ave. in the North Loop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers will have the chance to peep the space for themselves and shop an all-new exclusive collection that drops on Saturday, and will only be available on Saturday. Keep an eye out as more details regarding hours and dates will be released in the coming weeks.

Sign up for our newsletter to get inside access to local shopping news, sales, and events.