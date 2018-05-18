Sneak Peek: eyebobs' First Brick-and-Mortar at MOA

× Expand eyebobs new MOA store

eyebobs, the Minneapolis-based eyewear brand known for its stylish and bold frames, will open the doors to its first brick-and-mortar at the Mall of America on Saturday, May 19.

eyebobs first tested out the brick-and-mortar concept in October of 2017, when it opened its retail lab at its Minneapolis headquarters. But the new Mall of America store looks nothing like the retail lab. "We wanted the MOA store to reflect a completely different aesthetic," says Sandra Aris, VP of Product and Marketing for eyebobs.

The new 868 square-foot space resides on the west side of the mall's first floor next to Urban Outfitters, and includes splashes of yellow and quirky design elements (picture the Mona Lisa rockin' round specs) that the brand is known for.

"Our new store is all about experience. We want to make our customers feel the value of purchasing in-store rather than online," says Aris. The store's "bobtenders" will proudly represent the irreverence of the brand and will share extensive knowledge and crucial honesty with all customers. "We took a non-conventional trajectory when training our bobtenders. In a way, we had to 'untrain' them from normal retail practices to be more transparent when styling customers," says Aris. "In order to find a pair that looks great on someone, we believe they should hear the good, the bad, and the ugly."

The brand believes that eyewear should make a statement, and that's why there are frames for every occasion, for every style, and for every personality. "I always ask a customer to tell me how many pairs of shoes are sitting in their closet," says Aris. "Then, I ask the same for glasses."

In the eyes of the brand, eyewear is a fashion accessory, just like shoes or handbags. "Why not have multiple pairs of specs to rotate depending on your outfit or mood?" continues Aris.

The store's offerings include custom prescriptions, as well as readers and sunglasses, and on-site eye exams performed by a virtual optometrist.

The Mall of America store will open on Saturday, May 19, and the company will host a grand opening celebration on Thursday, June 7. As for future bricks-and-mortar, eyebobs plans to open its second store in Orlando.

