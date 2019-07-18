Slide Into Summer

Slip into these stylish sandals that can go with any outfit this summer.

Sandal season is back. And a slip-on style pairs well with everything from breezy sundresses to distressed denim. Western-inspired, rainbow bright, or peep toe—These slides let your feet live free in styles so good, they’ll knock your socks off.

Multicolored Sandal

($88), from Madewell, Mall of America and Southdale Center

White Sandal

($150), by French Sole, from Melly, Galleria, 952-929-9252

Blue Suede Wedge Sandal

($129), by Eric Michael, from Trail Mark, Galleria, 952-929-1950

Faux Croc Sandal

($298), by Trademark, from Grethen House, 50th & France and North Loop, 952-926-8725

Western Buckle Sandal

($365), by Toga Pulla, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252

Crisscross Leather Sandal

($98), also from Madewell

Lilac Lambskin Sandal

($328), by Beatrice Valenzuela, from MILLE, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-209-7364