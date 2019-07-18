Slide Into Summer

Shoes
Sandal season is back. And a slip-on style pairs well with everything from breezy sundresses to distressed denim. Western-inspired, rainbow bright, or peep toe—These slides let your feet live free in styles so good, they’ll knock your socks off.
multicolored sandal from Madewell
Multicolored Sandal
($88), from Madewell, Mall of America and Southdale Center
white sandal by French Sole
White Sandal
($150), by French Sole, from Melly, Galleria, 952-929-9252
blue suede wedge sandal by Eric Michael
Blue Suede Wedge Sandal
($129), by Eric Michael, from Trail Mark, Galleria, 952-929-1950
faux croc sandal by Trademark
Faux Croc Sandal
($298), by Trademark, from Grethen House, 50th & France and North Loop, 952-926-8725
western buckle sandal by Toga-Pulla
Western Buckle Sandal
($365), by Toga Pulla, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252
crisscross leather sandal also from Madewell
Crisscross Leather Sandal
($98), also from Madewell
lilac lambskin sandal by Beatrice Valenzuela
Lilac Lambskin Sandal
($328), by Beatrice Valenzuela, from MILLE, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-209-7364