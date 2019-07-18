Slide Into Summer

× Expand Shoes

Sandal season is back. And a slip-on style pairs well with everything from breezy sundresses to distressed denim. Western-inspired, rainbow bright, or peep toe—These slides let your feet live free in styles so good, they’ll knock your socks off.

multicolored sandal from Madewell

Multicolored Sandal

($88), from Madewell, Mall of America and Southdale Center

white sandal by French Sole

White Sandal

($150), by French Sole, from Melly, Galleria, 952-929-9252

blue suede wedge sandal by Eric Michael

Blue Suede Wedge Sandal

($129), by Eric Michael, from Trail Mark, Galleria, 952-929-1950

faux croc sandal by Trademark

Faux Croc Sandal

($298), by Trademark, from Grethen House, 50th & France and North Loop, 952-926-8725

western buckle sandal by Toga-Pulla

Western Buckle Sandal

($365), by Toga Pulla, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252

crisscross leather sandal also from Madewell

Crisscross Leather Sandal

($98), also from Madewell

lilac lambskin sandal by Beatrice Valenzuela

Lilac Lambskin Sandal

($328), by Beatrice Valenzuela, from MILLE, 4760 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-209-7364