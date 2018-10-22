Skincare Services are the New Norm at Hair Salons

× Expand Photo courtesy of HAUS Catherine LLeras performing the HydraFacial on a HAUS Salon spa client Catherine LLeras performing the HydraFacial on a HAUS Salon spa client at its North Loop location.

Beauty trends and treatments have changed dramatically over the years. Tanning beds are now considered taboo. There are as many Korean sheet masks sitting on Target’s shelves as body creams. As we continue to see the proliferation of pro-grade products at the retail level, skincare services once reserved for medi-spas are becoming more widely available at hair salons. All in all, looking great has become more accessible.

With this beauty boom on my mind, I connected with a few local salon innovators to learn more about how they are providing (and cashing in on) some of the big national skincare trends.

After opening its second location, in North Loop in 2014, HAUS Salon hired Catherine LLeras, a licensed pro with 20 years of spa experience, to be spa director and introduce new skincare services to the salon. Fast forward, and HAUS now has a team of estheticians dedicated to providing a variety of skincare services, including Dermaplaning and HydraFacial—the newest addition to the spa’s menu. According to LLeras, consumers are seeking out skin services that deliver results, without being overly aggressive or invasive. “The HydraFacial allows us to deliver just that.”

Beauty gurus rave about the HydraFacial—a patented treatment that delivers exfoliation, extractions, and moisture. I opted to give it a whirl. I could actually see the gunk that was sucked out of my pores by the mini vacuum-like tool. If HAUS was looking to add services that deliver immediate results, I’d say it knocked it out of the park with this one. While I’m no beauty expert, it was hard to deny the immediate clean-feeling afterglow that stuck around for days.

In Uptown, reVamp salon spa offers a “Macroderm” service—one sometimes advertised to be twice as effective as traditional microderm and that has garnered a cult-like following. During a Macroderm, an esthetician uses a sea salt-containing wand to gently slough away dead skin cell layers, treating sun damage, pigmentation, acne scars, fine lines, and wrinkles. “The allotted treatment time is only 15-20 minutes,” says Leah Simon-Clarke, a consultant and esthetician at reVamp. “And with no down time, it can be the perfect lunch-break skin boost.”

According to Simon-Clarke, the skincare industry has witnessed a shift in demand, from older consumers worried about aging to a growing younger consumer base. More men are coming in for treatments, too. “Skin care is being seen in the same light as haircuts and colors, even manis and pedis,” she said.

At HAUS, LLeras has witnessed this same trend. The boost in customers looking for low-risk, immediate-impact procedures has paid off. So far, in 2018, she said, HAUS has made 20 percent of its revenue from spa clients. And spa service sales are up 60 percent, compared to last year. To date, its team of five estheticians has seen more clients than its team of 40 hair stylists and colorists.

In St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill neighborhood, Gem Salon and Spa recently began providing new skincare services. Gem owner, Molly Black, partnered with Carrie Lucio (an advanced practice registered nurse) to be the spa’s in-house cosmetic injector. In addition, Dede Wick, a licensed medical esthetician, has been brought on to offer medical-grade facials and peels. Now, Gem clients can receive units of Botox or Juvéderm (AKA “filler”) while getting their roots touched up.

“Most of my clients are having injections performed by medical estheticians anyway, so why not bring them in-house and make Gem a one-stop shop for helping people look and feel their best?” says Black.

Skincare connoisseur or not, if you’ve stepped into your local salon or flipped through Instagram (queue the before-and-after facial stories and vitamin C serum product reviews), chances are you’ve been tempted (even nudged) to expand your skincare game. And top salons are showing no signs of slowing when it comes to making sure they have a seat at the skin-care table, and a range of accessible options available for their customers.

From the looks of it, HAUS seems to be all in. It recently purchased another HydraFacial machine, for roughly $30k. There must be decent ROI in extracting all that gunk.

What’s next? Botox and blow dry bars?

