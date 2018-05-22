Showroom Boutique in LynLake to Close

× Expand photo courtesy of Showroom Showroom Boutique

After five years, LynLake boutique Showroom announced it will close its doors at the end of the month. But as one door closes, another opens.

Showroom co-founder and local fashion designer Kimberly Jurek-Valanzasca has also announced her plans to open the fitting room, a new retail concept, on June 1.

In 2013, Jurek-Valanzasca and Jennifer Chilstrom co-founded Showroom, a retail hub for local designers to showcase their collections of clothing and accessories, including Jurek-Valanzasca and Chilstrom’s own line, Kindred Folk.

Similar to North Loop's D.Nolo, Showroom operated as a retail co-op, with each designer paying a portion of the rent to sell out of the space. While Jurek-Valanzasca is moving away from the co-op concept with the fitting room, she will still focus on showcasing locally-made goods. The fitting room will house designs from Karen Morris Millinery, Gina Mount Jewelry, Tessa Louise, Joeleen Torvick, Mandy by Mandy, Scott J. Lehmann, Foat Design and Jurek-Valanzasca's new line, Alma Mia.

× Expand photo courtesy of Beth Cath Alma Mia

"What differentiates Showroom and the fitting room is my involvement in curating a more intimate shopping experience," says Jurek-Valanzasca. "I'm hand-selecting each piece from local designers' collections to have on display at the fitting room." She also confirms that we can expect to see various trunk shows and popups featuring emerging local designers.

Spanish for "soul of mine," Alma Mia is inspired by Jurek-Valanzasca's love for travel. The collection includes bright colors and patterns, as well as lightweight breathable denim (pictured above) and organic woven jersey silhouettes. "This line feels very free-spirited," says Jurek-Valanzasca. "The collection reflects things that I enjoy wearing most, such as vintage clothing and easy-to-throw-on pieces."

Showroom will host a closing celebration on Saturday, May 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be sips and snacks, live music, and sales to celebrate its five years in business. At the event, shoppers will have the chance to shop the new Alma Mia (which will be on display until 3 p.m.). As for Kindred Folk—the brand is hosting a closing sale at Showroom from Tuesday, May 22 to Saturday, May 26. The fitting room will open on June 1 at 316 West 38th Street in Minneapolis. Jurek-Valanzasca is planning a grand opening celebration on June 23. More details to come.

