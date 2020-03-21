Show Your Support With Local Merch

Times are trying. The number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Minnesota, and across the globe. Those privileged enough to work from home are doing so, while countless retail and service industry workers are negatively affected by the closures of retail stores, bars, restaurants, and more.
Shopping online—especially when stuck on your couch—can provide a brief respite from the endless updates about the coronavirus pandemic, and in some cases, help out affected workers or local nonprofits. And now is the time to #shoplocal from the businesses and shopkeepers that are offering goods online. Some have made cheeky merchandise referencing coronavirus, while others are paying it forward by partnering with those who need it most right now. Here's a list of some items that caught our eye.
Askov Finlayson
Rep your Minnesota Nice on your chest and feel your heart grow three sizes. All proceeds from Askov Finlayson's Northern Hospitality products support Second Harvest Heartland and hospital industry workers. askovfinalyson.com
First Avenue
Kevin Smith. Big First Ave guy. Why not join him with a comfy purple skyline tee or a beanie? first-avenue.com
Hammer Made
After closing its physical stores, local brand Hammer Made wants to spread optimism with three new tee designs. All proceeds from sales of these t-shirts benefit Hammer Made's furloughed employees. hammermade.com
innerDialogue
innerDialogue is a master of simplicity, and they're taking no chances with anybody misinterpreting this t-shirt. All proceeds go to Second Harvest Heartland. @innerdialogue_tshirts
The Minnesota Pins
You've finished The Mandalorian by now, and are wondering, 'How can I profess my love for Baby Yoda even more?' Look no further. @theminnesotapins
Serge and Jane Shop
O.K., we had to throw this one in here for our Schitt's Creek fans. Plus, things have been kind of schitty lately. So, grab a S.C.-themed mug for your next virtual happy hour or Netflix binge. metalmarvels.com and available at @sergeandjaneshop
Remember, remember, six feet of space! Chances are, if you can make out any word on this bracelet, it's time to take a step back. @sergeandjaneshop
Sota Clothing Company
photo courtesy of SOTA Clothing Co.
SOTA Clothing Co.
A friendly reminder to not take out your frustrations with being quarantined out on other people, the Sota Clothing Company's 'work hard and be nice to people' tote bag benefits Still Kickin.
Mille
Shop Mille
A portion of every sale of Mille's limited-edition palm crew neck sweatshirts goes to a food bank near you. Just DM to order. @shopmille