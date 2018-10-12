Show and Tell To Open This Winter

× Expand Photos courtesy of Upstate MN Upstate MN products

Upstate MN owner Kristofer Bowman and his "Northwoods modern" wares are flying south for the winter...but this time, for good. Bowman has announced his plans to open a new concept, Show and Tell, in early December.

After a successful North Loop pop-up last holiday season, Bowman had plans to do another this year. That is, until he stumbled upon the perfect space. "It really spoke to me," says Bowman. "I knew it had to be something permanent."

Kristofer Bowman in front of his new space Kristofer Bowman in front of his new space.

Bowman will carry the same mix of goods that stock the Upstate MN floor, while also expanding his selection of small contemporary designers. Think unique pieces you'd see window shopping in a trendy Brooklyn neighborhood. Show and Tell will stand as a full-range lifestyle store, displaying jewelry, clothing, and home goods curated from makers around the country.

"I always pride myself on being able to share the story of the work—a bit of show and tell, really," says Bowman. "The goal of retail for me is to increase human connection through sharing names of makers as well as where and how things are made."

As for Upstate MN, Bowman plans to close the north shore shop during the winter. But don't fret. Grand Marais residents and visitors will be able to shop his curated cabin-chic collection during the months May through October.

If all goes as planned, the new store will open early December (just in time for holiday shopping!) at 5257 Chicago Ave.

