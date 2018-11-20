Your Guide to Shopping Local This Cyber Monday

× Expand Cyber Monday sales

Many local stores say they can't compete with the big box retailers on Cyber Monday. And while it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle of life, and shop at night from the comfort of our sofa, price comparing—or "showrooming"—we forget about the people in this town burning the midnight oil to keep the lights on in their stores. It's up to us to help support those who make our local retail scene stand out.

Read on for a roundup of local retailers, makers, and designers that are reminding us that it's easy to shop online, while also shopping local. Spoiler alert: some are even hosting Cyber Monday sales IRL!

MILLE: 30 percent off everything excluding new arrivals using code: VIPBF18. shopmille.com

Winsome: 20 percent off all products. winsomegoods.com

Parc Boutique: Take 20 percent off online purchases (using code: ALLWKD). parcboutique.com

Hazel & Rose: 25 percent off site-wide. E-mail newsletter subscribers will have access to the sale on Sunday. shophazelandrose.com

Creative Kidstuff: Enjoy 30 percent off everything online. creativekidstuff.com

Askov Finlayson: Purchase a North hat, and Askov will donate another to make sure our community is equipped to enjoy the outdoor traditions of our favorite season. askovfinlayson.com

Idun: 25 percent off (in-store and online). shopidun.com

BlackBlue: BlackBlue's Thanksgiving sale that will continue through Cyber Monday. Customers will receive 20 percent off any purchase. blkblu.com

Pacifier: 20 percent off storewide. pacifierkids.com

Primp: 20 percent off your entire online purchase and receive a free gift with every order. primpyourself.com

Minny & Paul: 20 percent off the holiday collection with code: CYBERMONDAY at checkout. minnyandpaul.com

Equation: A Cyber Monday store IRL, or what Equation is calling an "Un-Cyber Monday sale." Receive 20 percent off in-store purchases and a $10 gift card after spending $100. Plus, enter to win a pom pom beanie. 5045 France Ave. S., Edina, equationmn.com

MEND Jewelry: 20 percent off all items plus a special BOGO deal (must visit the online shop to find out what it is). mendjewelry.com

Santosha Co.: 40 percent off on all purchases over $50. santoshaco.com

Cooks of Crocus Hill: Purchase a $100 gift card online for $80. cooksofcrocushill.com

DpHUE: 25 percent off all purchases site-wide. dphue.com

Hackwith Design House: Thursday through Monday, shop the entire site at 30 percent off (excluding sustain pieces). hackwithdesignhouse.com

Pumpz & Co.: Shop the entire website at 20 percent off. pumpzco.com

Evereve: 10 percent off everything (in-stores and online). evereve.com

Brooke & Lou: Monday (Nov. 26th) – 20 percent off sitewide and free shipping with code: BESTMONDAYEVER. brookeandlou.com

Karen Morris Millinery: 30 percent off and free shipping on any purchase of $100 or more. kmhats.com

Larissa Loden: save 10 percent on one item, 15 percent on two items, 20 percent on three items, and 25 percent on four items. larissaloden.com

Big Raven Yoga: 25 percent off the entire site. bigravenyoga.com

The Locket Sisters: spend $250 and receive a free "Addie" locket (valued at $100). thelocketsisters.com