5 Shopping Day Trips Around The Twin Cities

× Expand Photo courtesy of MZ Wallace MZ Wallace Bag We're superfans of MZ Wallace bags. Modern and designed with women in mind. Available at Melly in Galleria and Nordstrom. City Backpack in mushroom, $225.

Whether you're in-search of one-of-a-kind boutiques or prefer to do your shopping indoors at the biggest mall in America—grab your girls, and go big or go home in one of Minnesota's many shopping meccas. Ready, set, shop!

Own Downtown

Score the Extreme Wow suite (sleeps four) at W Minneapolis–The Foshay. Have drinks at Prohibition (27th floor) before dinner at the nearby (gorgeous) Fhima’s. (Make sure to ask handsome David Fhima to stop by your table.) Then dash off to see a show at the Orpheum. The next day hit the shops in North Loop, including Queen Anna, D.Nolo, Grethen House, Statement, Parc, and MartinPatrick3. And make time for chocolate mousse and a latte at Edwards Dessert Kitchen.

Sidewalks Summon

You’ve read about downtown Excelsior on our pages, but when was your last visit? Grab your gal pals, a chic backpack, and sunglasses, and stroll this historic gem of a town via Water Street. You’ll find antiques stores, art galleries, lifestyle store concepts in restored houses, wine bars, and a pastry shop—put yourself in a travel state of mind minus the air fare. Grab a bite at Coalition, a beer at Excelsior Brewing, even stay the night at Bird House Inn at Excelsior Bay.

The Mother of all Malls

Yeah, we know that you know we have Mall of America in our backyard. And we know that you know we don’t pay tax on clothing. So slap on those walking shoes and hit this place. And hit it hard. Like, get a few rooms at the JW Marriott or Radisson Blu so you have a place to stash your loot, rehydrate, even change your outfit, if you choose. Thank god for cell phones so you and your shopping crew can divide and conquer, then easily rendezvous.

Searching for Gold

If you’re into antiques and vintage, listen up. More than 1,200 dealers occupied the county fairgrounds in Rochester (May 10–12) for Gold Rush. Two months later (Aug. 16–18), the nearby town of Oronoco has a Gold Rush of its own where hundreds of dealers fill the streets. And if that’s not enough, Rochester hosts another Gold Rush the same weekend as Oronoco. (It’s bananas, folks!) Go with a friend who owns a Suburban, and a trailer. iridescenthouse.com; goldrushmn.com

Every Day I Need . . .

Edina lives up to its attention-getting status, and Galleria certainly gets ours. Start with a King Grand Deluxe room at the adjacent Westin for your clubhouse (book additional rooms as needed). Have brunch at CoV, followed by a treasure trove of boutique shopping. After a little Champagne break in the moody bar at Pittsburgh Blue, book beauty services at Lili Salon Spa or The Face Foundry. Then, of course, more shopping, and wrap with sushi dinner at Crave. Need more? Grab a Lyft the next day and hit nearby 50th & France for lots more great local fashion boutiques.