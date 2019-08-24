Shop Local Brands and Pop-Ups at the State Fair

× Expand Courtesy of sota clothing sota clothing

The State Fair is filled with fried foods, amusements and trinkets galore. This year, we’ve rounded up a few local brands that will be setting up shop across the Fair that you can hit while enjoying your foot-long corndog. Indulge on your fave deep-fried snacks as you support local businesses!

Express your Minnesota pride with shirts, hats, sweatshirts, mugs, and more inspired by our great state as local company sota clothing debuts the buildout of their new mobile store at the Fair. Visit sota clothing in The North Woods at the intersection of Cooper Street and Randall Avenue.

The local, classic design bike shop will be posted up at the North End this year. Pop by and check out some Fair promos which include 15% off bikes and 25% off Goodordering Bags. If nothing else, you’ll get to see some handsome cycles.

Returning for their second year, Great Lakes Clothing will set-up shop in the Grandstand. Shop their lake-inspired pieces. Everything from tee and hoodies to beer coozies and boat tote purses. You can even get a lake-inspired sticker for a Buck or Less.

Find products including everything from mittens to magnets, all made Minnesotan crafters and artists at I Like You’s Fair booth. There’s also some sweet deals for their merchandise in State Fair Blue Ribbon Bargain Book. You can locate them in the northwest section of the West End Market.

Everything wooden and Minnesota-shaped can be bought at Hagen and Oats: bottle openers, key hooks, wall art, and even cribbage boards. Get your state-inspired, hand-crafted, wood art on the second floor of the Grand Stand.

A new vendor this year, GoodThings is making its State Fair debut. Not only will you have the chance to preview their fall fashion collection of clothing and accessories, but visitors can also enter for the chance to win a $500 shopping spree at GoodThings. Get stocked with good things at the North End, in the northwest section.

The Minneapolis-based illustrator is bringing his artwork to the fair with classic prints, but also tees, puzzles, playing cards, tote bags and much more. Turman’s offering some great deals, like some illustrated postcards for a Buck or Less. Take a mini art tour in the Grandstand in the upper west section.

