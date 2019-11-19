Where the Experts Shop: Photo Stylist Mickie Clark

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Mickie Clark Mickie Clark at Ūmei

We're turning to editor-approved local trend and design pros for Twin Cities shopping tips, tricks, and product trends. First on our list is seasoned photo stylist Mickie Clark.

The creativity bug bit Mickie Clark at a young age. Growing up, she watched her mother, a hairdresser, compete in styling competitions and produce fashion shows. “She helped me develop a knack for visual expression,” Clark says.

Today, Clark earns her keep as an in-demand photo stylist and designer. She frequents myriad local shops in search of treasures to bring visual scenes to life and tell a compelling story. Favorite stores include Ūmei (for Japanese home and kitchen goods, plus functional necessities like pens and notebooks); Forage Modern Workshop (for eccentric, hard-to-find home décor, furniture, and gifts); and SouthSide Vintage, Victory Vintage, and Assistance League for secondhand finds. She’s always storing ideas in her back pocket, keeping them in mind for her clients and upcoming shoots.

“I’m definitely a collector by nature,” says Clark.

Her signature look is rooted in vintage appeal blended with modern design. “I like a mix of old and new,” she says. “Items with a little patina and soul layered with functional design elements that boast on-trend color and pattern.” Off set, she enjoys cooking and entertaining in her south Minneapolis home. This passion is translated through her creative tablescape and still-life work.

To Clark, styling checks all her boxes. She loves that the job changes every day. “It affords me the opportunity to collect and bring things that excite me into my work,” says Clark. “We have a terrific local community here—from the small shops to awe-inspiring creatives and artists.”

Instagram: @mickie_clark

Shop Like Mickie

Duke Albert

Duke Albert (2516 Central Ave. NE, Mpls., dukealbert.com) is a Northeast lifestyle shop that’s stocked with home décor, coffee-table trinkets, quirky cards, apothecary goods, and gifts—all with hipster flair.

The Store at Mia

Scout some art, then shop The Store at Mia (2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-870-3100) for a highly curated collection of art books, jewelry, kids’ toys, and more.

ROAM

One of Uptown’s best-kept secrets, ROAM Furniture and Lighting (2914 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-377-6465), with its sleek showroom, is a go-to for modern design enthusiasts and brands like Alessi, Cassina, and hometown hero Blu Dot.

Stylist’s Secrets

While some prop stylists hold tight to their sources, Mickie Clark is willing to dish. Clark strikes serious gold—from heirloom jewelry to fantastic art—at St. Paul auction house Revere Auctions (550 Vandalia St., 612-440-6985). Assistance League Thrift Shop in Richfield is not only a temporary home for hard-to-find goodies, but each purchase helps serve needs in our community (6416 Penn Ave. S., 612-866-2135). For the cool kids on her list, Clark visits Duke Albert, a gift shop in Northeast Minneapolis (2516 Central Ave. NE, dukealbert.com).