Where the Experts Shop: Trend Strategist Kendra Lewis

× Expand Photographs by Ackerman + Gruber Kendra Lewis Kendra Lewis at The Foundry Home Goods

We're turning to editor-approved local trend and design pros for Twin Cities shopping tips, tricks, and product trends. Next on our list is trend and style forecaster Kendra Lewis.

A longtime merchandising and trend expert, Kendra Lewis knows all too well the blurred line between her professional and personal shopping. “It’s a blessing and a curse,” she says.

When scouring the city, Lewis is always researching and analyzing; looking for inspiration; and keeping her eyes peeled for larger lifestyle trends, color stories, and connections across retailers. She keeps a keen eye on what goes on in fashion, food, restaurants, hospitality, and home. “Everything is about lifestyle and creating an experience that will be memorable for customers,” she says. "I love finding brands that create experience and connect with me personally."

For five years, Lewis owned and operated a children’s boutique, Bébé Babble, in Edina’s Morningside neighborhood. There, she learned firsthand what motivates people to buy. According to Lewis, owning a specialty boutique during the recession gave her an inside perspective on the importance of creating an experience and building personal relationships with the customer.

“I’ve always been a big supporter of local talent,” says Lewis. For unique works and a highly curated gift assortment, she frequents Gallery 360 (3011 W. 50th St., Mpls., 612-925-2400), where owner Merry Beck puts a strong emphasis on educating shoppers about the local artists showcased in her space. Southwest Minneapolis’s The Foundry Home Goods (322 W. 48th St., Mpls., 612-333-8484) (which Lewis refers to as the “European Crate and Barrel”) is her stop for functional homewares and one-of-a-kind gifts—be it for housewarming, baby, wedding, or hostess. @kendra_lewis_pix

× Expand Kendra Lewis

Shop Like Kendra