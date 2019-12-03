Where the Experts Shop: Home Stylist Jay Nuhring

× Expand Jay Nuhring Jay Nuhring at Isles Studio

We're turning to editor-approved local trend and design pros for Twin Cities shopping tips, tricks, and product trends. Next on our list is the artist and home interiors stylist Jay Nuhring.

Artist, real estate agent, and home interiors stylist Jay Nuhring creates new meaning by rethinking something that already exists. When he isn’t reenvisioning pop culture billboard art as unique, one-of-a-kind works, he’s helping clients in need of a home refresh. But instead of starting from scratch—completely redoing an interior and buying all new—he helps clients “resee” their own spaces using their own furniture. By tapping his designing, staging, and styling expertise, Nuhring “allows people to see the architecture in a way they hadn’t before.”

When the time comes to bring new (or old) pieces into his projects, he hits local shops that have collections created with many different aesthetics and people in mind. One of his staples is Isles Studio (1311 W. 25th St., Mpls., 612-999-4680), an Uptown store that he considers “an apothecary, mad taxidermist, exquisite rare gem of a boutique experience.” To him, if Hollywood created a version of the Bell Museum, it would be Isles Studio. “Everything Jeffrey has in the shop is a work of art—from a book to a rare taxidermy bird to luxury French candles and greeting cards.”

He can also be found wandering through Andrew Schultz Vintage, a hidden gem tucked inside Loft Antiques (3022 W. 50th St., Mpls.). There, classic, menswear-inspired pieces are juxtaposed with chic, modern elements (think: leather chrome, classic herringbone, and English plaids). Other favorites include International Market Square’s Zachary Ltd. (275 Market St., Mpls., 612-305-1201), for its eclectic mix of furniture and smaller accessories that make for the best hostess or holiday gifts, and H&B Gallery (2730 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-874-6436), an Uptown gold mine that stocks a rotating selection of consigned art, antiques, and household furnishings and goods. “There’s something so appealing to me about upcycling and recycling treasured pieces,” he says. “I love the hunt and the thought that nobody else owns them.” @jaynuhring

Tips from Jay

For vintage and antique lighting, Nuhring turns to Residential Relics. “Owner John Reinhardt’s knowledge is unmatched,” says Nuhring. “He can look at a fixture and tell you when it was created and what influenced the style.” By appointment only, 612-425-7290

Look past the larger-ticket items at Northeast’s FindFurnish and scour its hidden selection of barware. Nuhring has scored complete sets of high- and lowballs from the ’50s and ’60s. 13 NE 5th St., Mpls., 612-730-3389

When shopping for home accessories, Nuhring frequents Antiques Bel Air for classic and timeless goods (think: vintage posters) that nobody else would have. “I always ask my clients why they would want to see their sofa or piece of artwork in a friend’s house,” he says. 1758 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-374-5555