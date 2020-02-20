Shoes of the North

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Mukkluk Steger’s company, with its Ely factory, now produces 14,000 pairs of shoes each year. Ava mukluk, $280.

Owning a pair of indigenous footwear seems like something of a Minnesota mandate. Arctic tribes used the simplest and most durable materials to handcraft their mukluks (soft-soled calf-high boots traditionally made from sealskin and caribou hide) and moccasins (a slipper style made from moose, elk, deer, or buffalo hide). And they still get the job done. “We live in a climate that calls for comfort and coziness,” says Jori Miller Sherer, president of Minnetonka Moccasin. “When people think of Minnesota in winter months, they think about functional outdoor footwear and their favorite pair of slippers or house shoes.” Thanks to a handful of legacy brands, heritage isn’t a trend for us northerners—it’s a constant.

Steger Mukluks and Moccasins

While on an Arctic dogsled expedition in the early ’80s, polar explorer Patti Steger learned how to sew shoes from the Native women she encountered throughout her travels. She returned to her home town of Ely to practice her craft and began making mukluks and moccasins for people who would provide their own leather. 33 E. Sheridan St., Ely, mukluks.com

Wildlife Minnesota

Looking to dream up a shoe of your own? Wildlife Minnesota has you covered. Stop by this northern operation (nearish Detroit Lakes) to design your own moccasins, mukluks, and other warm accessories, like mittens, headbands, and earmuffs. 130 E. Main St., Perham, wildlifeminnesota.com

Itasca Leathergoods

Mardel Bents learned moccasin making almost 40 years ago, after purchasing a set of used equipment from a local craftsman. She spent each winter creating colorful moccasins in preparation for the Itasca State Park summer tourist season. Today, the company—now called Itasca Leathergoods—specializes in high-quality leather-sole moccasins and other handcrafted goods. 37144 US-71 N., Lake George, itascamoccasin.com

Minnetonka Moccasin

In 1946, Phillip Miller started selling moccasins (for just $3.80!) as souvenirs for roadside tourists. Today, the fourth-generation family-owned company enjoys a cult-like following throughout North America for its collection of affordable and comfortable boots, slippers, and slides. Minnetonka Moccasin, minnetonkamoccasin.com

»The Science Museum of Minnesota’s anthropology department holds a large collection of footwear from around the world, including beaded moccasins made by Native people from all over North America. 120 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul, 651-221-9444, smm.org

»In 2018, Cloquet-based author (and avid mukluk wearer) Katharine Johnson published The Mukluk Ball, a children’s book about Karhu, a bear determined to wake up from hibernation and dance at a local winter celebration. $16, barnesandnoble.com