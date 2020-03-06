What’s That New Thing in Rosedale?

× Expand Photo by Ella Cochrane ShareSpace exterior Rosedale

You might have noticed recently that the old J.Crew store in Rosedale Center is looking...different. Where’d those murals come from? What about the couches, and all those lights? Is that a snack wall? (Yes.)

The former prep-squad store is soon home to ShareSpace, a 10-day pop-up created and produced by local connector/creative marketer/don’t-just-call-her-an-influencer Sarah Edwards and her team. Throughout its short-term run, ShareSpace (and Edwards’s marketing agency, which recently rebranded to Some Great People) will host a few ticketed events on social media marketing; curate a pop-up market by local designers and boutiques not normally seen in the mall; and give mall-goers a space to relax, participate in a quick activity, shoot Instagrams among art and murals, and try a locally made snack. Oh, and work out.

Whew.

If you know anything about Edwards, that sort of connective environment is her, well, brand. One day, Rosedale’s director of marketing and experience, Sarah Fossen, called Edwards—who she works with on other projects and events in the mall—and asked, If you and your team could activate a space in Rosedale, what would you do with it? A big question, to say the least.

“I've always been inspired by companies like Create & Cultivate, or Museum of Ice Cream, the Refinery 29Rooms, and these spaces that are beautiful and interesting and quirky, but also have intention,” Edwards says. “I think that's where it's like, I don't want to just create a cool space to take photos in, I want to create events that take place, that add value.”

× Expand Photo by Ella Cochrane Sharespace Rosedale snack wall Snacks!

So while ShareSpace will cater to influencers (especially through event panels like “Social Media Gives Me Anxiety” and “Influencer Marketing: The Good, The Bad, and the Legal”), Edwards wants it to be more of a community gathering area than an event room. Somewhat ironically, she was craving something more tangible in a world of digital-first communication. To combat that, Rosedale shoppers can stop by ShareSpace and hang out, or write a note of kindness for other mall-goers.

It’s an ambitious plan, but not out of the realm for Rosedale, which has amped up its local-first event offerings the last couple of years—think fashion shows, last year’s Haunted Basement, Drag Queen Sundays, local brand popups, and the new Potluck food hall. “Fossen and I share a similar hunger for doing crazy stuff and trying things,” Edwards explains. So far it’s working—we’ll see if Some Great People’s pop-up is the Next Great Thing.

ShareSpace runs March 6–15 in Rosedale Center. Find a full list of events and dates here.